Umbrella Academy Season 2 Wraps Filming

Just a bit shy of six months after the cast came together for the first season two table read, production on the second season of Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy has wrapped. Series stars Tom Hopper and Justin H. Min have both taken to social media to mark the occasion, sharing photos and heartfelt messages about working on the series. In particular Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves/Number One shared his photo just a couple of days before wrapping for the season while Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves/Number Six commented that while he loves Toronto where the series films, he was glad to be heading home before winter fully hits.

In Min’s post, he poses with a Funko POP of his character and promises fans that season two of the hit Netflix series is going to be “wild.” You can check out his post on Instagram below.

For his part, Hopper took a moment to celebrate the crew for The Umbrella Academy, asking fans to offer them a “round of applause” for all their hard working bringing the series to life.

“Our crew on [The Umbrella Academy] are some of the hardest working I’ve ever come across,” Hopper wrote. “They work insane hours to help make the show what it is. We are two days away from the end of shooting season 2, and this crew have done us immensely proud. We can’t thank you enough for the hard work you all put in. Round of applause for all the guys like these two who are the real family of superheroes behind [The Umbrella Academy].”

With the first season largely adapting the first Umbrella Academy mini-series The Apocalypse Suite, it’s unclear where the show heads from here. Umbrella Academy co-creator Gerard Way previously mentioned he was sure to send showrunner Steve Blackman any and all work he and artist Gabriel Bã had completed on new comic storylines.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way said. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

The first season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.