Hulu Exec Addresses Backlash to Veronica Mars’ Season 4 Finale Twist

Veronica Mars fans had been waiting years for a new season of the series, though its Season Four revival on Hulu depicted some devastating events, with Hulu’s Senior VP of Originals, Craig Erwich, noting that the outcry from fans about the season finale is merely a testament to how passionate audiences are about the show. The season finale saw the shocking death of Jason Dohring’s Logan Echolls, who had been in the series since its origins and became Veronica’s love interest, with Erwich pointing out that the event was all part of series creator Rob Thomas’ plans for the series’ narrative.

“That ending was Rob Thomas’ decision,” Erwich shared at a Television Critics Association event. “He has been the creator and longtime steward of that franchise. And I support the decision that he made. For me, we talk about the volume of conversation, but the other thing that [we’re] looking for is the intensity of conversation. And I think the intensity of that reaction was a testament to how much people like the show.”

The series launched in 2004 and ran for three seasons, with Thomas then launching a Kickstarter campaign in 2013 for a film in an attempt to determine how invested fans would be in the endeavor. The campaign hit its goal in 11 hours, with the film debuting in 2014.

While Veronica and Logan have previously had an antagonistic relationship, this most recent season saw them confront the notion of settling down more permanently together. Thomas previously detailed how he knew that Logan’s fate was somewhat inevitable.

“I know what the show needs to be moving forward,” Thomas shared with TVLine last summer. “There are not many shows about kickass detectives and their boyfriend at home. It was tough getting Logan wrapped into the story this season. Season One of Veronica Mars, the series regulars were all characters who I knew were part of that season’s mystery… It becomes very Murder, She Wrote if you have to start keeping the same six people wrapped up in each mystery. There’s a reason shows end when the couple gets together. I’m not going to start doing The Thin Man. It’s not going to be Veronica and Logan solving mysteries, so what is Logan doing in the show?”

Sadly, Thomas has also confirmed that there are currently no plans for a fifth season of the series. Stay tuned for updates on Veronica Mars.

