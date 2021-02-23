WandaVision's Teyonah Parris Addresses If There Could Be A Second Aerospace Engineer

✖

WandaVision star Teyonah Parris (aka Monica Rambeau) is addressing Marvel fans' question about that mysterious aerospace engineer. For weeks WandaVision teased Monica's rendevous with a scientist that could help her break back into Wanda Maximoff's Hex bubble reality; but when the moment finally came in episode 7 it was underwhelming, to put it lightly. The "engineer" Monica met was just a random SWORD agent from the science department, who brought along a lunar rover to aid Monica in her infiltration attempt. So was that all that the aerospace engineer tease was meant to be? Or could Marvel fans still get a WandaVision cameo from a big brain like Reed Richards?

Teyonah Parris is one of the best Marvel Studios has in terms of media training and secret-guarding - so she didn't spill a thing about what's really going on with WandaVision's aerospace engineer situation. However, Parris may have hinted that it is still a situation while talking to Jimmy Kimmel recently. Parris was explaining that her mother is the big WandaVision theory nut in her orbit, and so she's constantly bombarded with questions about the Internet's latest deductions. After WandaVision Episode 7, Teyonah Parris was curious to see how her mom felt about aerospace engineer theory:

"I'm like 'So mom, what about that theory you had there," Parris says when asked about the aerospace engineer. "She's like 'Well it's not over - and anyways, we've moved past that.' I'm like 'Who is we?' 'Well, me and the Internet, friends, and people that we have these theories and these thoughts - and we've moved past that.' I'm like, 'Okay girl! Okay...'"

Kimmel pressed Parris about the particular theory that WandaVision would introduce Reed Richards and Marvel's Fantastic Four to the MCU. However, the actress admitted she only learned of Reed Richards' name and the F4 connection when her mom starting interrogating her about that hot theory.

(Photo: Disney)

So, while there aren't any real declarative reveals from Teyonah Parris, WandaVision fans can snag a few takeaways from this interview:

The aerospace engineer thing could still be a thing. At no point does Parris laugh it off as wild fan speculation. She's either really good at straight-faced lying saying she never really heard of Reed Richards and Fantastic Four before the fan theories, or there's some possible big disappointment coming on the Fantastic Four front.

The creators and stars of WandaVision have only added fuel to this fire with the promise that a huge cameo is still coming; as long as that possibility is still out there, hope for a second aerospace engineer reveal will burn strong too.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney+.