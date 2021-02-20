WandaVision Fans Can't Get Enough of Agnes' New Theme Song
At long last, WandaVision made one of its biggest revelations yet — one that many may have seen coming, but was still surprising to finally see unfold. The revelation itself led directly into a catchy new tune performed by Kathryn Hahn herself, and fans can't get enough of it. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with WandaVision!
As most expected, Agnes (Hahn) finally revealed herself as Agatha Harkness, a classic witch from the Marvel mythos that's often been a supporting character of Scarlet Witch and the Fantastic Four. Though she's often found herself on the side of heroism for the vast duration of her existence, the series quickly paints her in a villainous light as it suggests she's been the one behind the machinations of WandaWorld.
The heel turn leads straight into a song called "Agatha All Along," where it uses clips from every episode to date in an effort to explain how the witch has been the mastermind behind all the events unfolding on-screen. The tune was produced by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and was sung by Hahn, Lopez, Eric Bradley, Greg Wipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White.
Suffice to say, fans can't get enough of the catchy show tune, so keep scrolling to see what they're saying!
Banger
Okay but this “ it’s been Agatha all along “ song is a banger #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/kphuFf7i34— 🕷 K J R A 🕷 (@traffyjra) February 19, 2021
As the Kids Say, It "Slaps"
#WandaVision SPOILERS— Stark 🎒 (@SixersStark) February 19, 2021
“ IT’S BEEN AGATHA ALL ALONG” The song kinda slaps had to play it again 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HQto5m0uxU
You Snooze, You Lose
when the song “Agatha All Along” is stuck in your head but you can’t start singing it bc the rest of your family hasn’t seen the newest episode #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/rfF1D8rCW9— caroline🌍 (@carolinem6204) February 19, 2021
Goes Hard for What
#WandaVision spoilers
Literally I cannot shut up how it was Agatha all along literally that song goes hard and for what
Me everytime I listen to Agatha’s theme song pic.twitter.com/32Pqoj4zrd— Aimly._.b (@aimlybo) February 19, 2021
Everything
I know we knew all along that Agnes was Agatha Harkness but the reveal with the song was everything pic.twitter.com/r7XOCMilww— .. (@13evermores) February 19, 2021
Perfect Vibes
me vibing to the song "agatha all along" and doin her hand thing be like #WandaVision #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/47uA8DO8P5— ᴮᴱ𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴⁷ (@lovelyarmyys) February 19, 2021
We Stan
wandavision spoilers— alice! (@alicehanks_) February 19, 2021
agatha all along is literally my new favorite song. i am the biggest agatha harkness stan. oh my god.
Too Catchy
cw // #wandavision spoilers— Elaine 💛💛 wandavision spoilers (@queeniejemma) February 19, 2021
what’s the best wandavision song and why is it “it’s agatha all along” 😌 seriously, i can’t get this song out of my head lololol pic.twitter.com/scsjyhyEKl
Hey Spotify, Listen Up!
#WandaVision spoilers— theodore all along (@theodoor1312) February 19, 2021
just waiting for the episode 7 soundtrack to be put on spotify so I can listen to agatha’s theme song on repeat pic.twitter.com/nM0jvhOpDQ
Grammys
and when "its been agatha all along" wins best song at the grammys then what #wandavision— Meenz (@RedDaughterKara) February 19, 2021
pic.twitter.com/DZ8VY6rGOp
*****
The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.0comments
Who do you think the big bad is on WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev