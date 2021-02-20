WandaVision Fans Can't Get Enough of Agnes' New Theme Song

By Adam Barnhardt

At long last, WandaVision made one of its biggest revelations yet — one that many may have seen coming, but was still surprising to finally see unfold. The revelation itself led directly into a catchy new tune performed by Kathryn Hahn herself, and fans can't get enough of it. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with WandaVision!

As most expected, Agnes (Hahn) finally revealed herself as Agatha Harkness, a classic witch from the Marvel mythos that's often been a supporting character of Scarlet Witch and the Fantastic Four. Though she's often found herself on the side of heroism for the vast duration of her existence, the series quickly paints her in a villainous light as it suggests she's been the one behind the machinations of WandaWorld.

The heel turn leads straight into a song called "Agatha All Along," where it uses clips from every episode to date in an effort to explain how the witch has been the mastermind behind all the events unfolding on-screen. The tune was produced by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and was sung by Hahn, Lopez, Eric Bradley, Greg Wipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White.

Suffice to say, fans can't get enough of the catchy show tune, so keep scrolling to see what they're saying!

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the big bad is on WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

