WandaVision Star Reveals When the Series Takes Place

The first two episodes of WandaVision set up numerous questions in the minds of Marvel fans, without providing very many answers. There is clearly something going on that no one quite understands, as the ever-changing sitcom world of Westview doesn't offer any clarity in regards to the actual time or place of the series. Vision was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, yet shows up in WandaVision. Scarlet Witch seems to be in a good place at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but there's definitely something dark and dangerous going on within her mind. Everything about this show has led fans to wonder when it actually takes place.

Could this be some kind of prequel to the current era of the MCU, following the path of Black Widow and taking place before Avengers: Infinity War? Could it be taking place inside the Soul World, as some sort of effect of the Snap? According to star Teyonah Parris, neither of these theories are true, as she has confirmed that WandaVision takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“[WandaVision] picks up right after the events of [Avengers:] Endgame, and for Monica, it’s obviously years later from when we saw her as a girl in Captain Marvel,” Parris told TVLine in an interview about her WandaVision character, Monica Rambeau. She goes on to say that, eventually, “we get to find out what’s been happening with her over those years that we missed, how she’s grown and evolved.”

Monica Rambeau was a young child in Captain Marvel, which was set in the 1990s. While she has only been known as Geraldine in WandaVision thus far, it has been confirmed by Marvel that Parris is playing the older version of Monica on the show, and eventually in Captain Marvel 2.

This simply means that, whatever is happening in WandaVision, it is taking place after Avengers: Endgame. Vision is definitely still dead, so the version of reality we see in Westview certainly isn't the one the rest of the characters in the MCU are experiencing. Something is going on with Wanda Maximoff, but we don't yet know what. The series will answer that very question as it unfolds.

New episodes of WandaVision are released on Disney+ every Friday morning.