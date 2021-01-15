WandaVision: Did a Featurette Just Spoil Wonder Man's Debut?

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paul Bettany's Vision is created when Tony Stark uses the Mind Stone to make Jarvis — his AI butler — a physical being, all with the purpose of using him to take down Ultron. In the comics, the story is a little bit different. Vision was originally created by Ultron using the memories and personality of the late Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, which had been preserved by Tony Stark after the hero's death.

Why are we talking about this right now? Well, as you probably know, Wonder Man has never actually appeared in the MCU (aside from an Easter egg on a movie poster in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and he's not slated to appear in the new WandaVision series. However, Marvel and Disney+ released a behind-the-scenes featurette alongside the first two episodes of the show on Friday morning, and a hint at Wonder Man's inclusion was included in the video, plain as day.

If you head to the 0:25 mark of the featurette, you'll see WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer talking in a room filled with what appears to be concept art. Almost everything on the walls is kept out of focus, keeping viewers from seeing any potential spoilers. But one of the biggest pictures on the wall, and the one that is most prominently displayed, clearly features the character of Wonder Man.

Why would Wonder Man be prominently displayed in a Marvel Studios-produced video about WandaVision? He's either in the show in some capacity, or the art is there just as a form of inspiration. Either would make sense for a series about a character that was created using Wonder Man's memories.

What you can be sure of, though, is that this was absolutely no accident. There isn't a studio out there that likes to keep secrets more than Marvel Studios. All interviews, press releases, and teaser trailers are laboriously picked over to ensure that no one sees or hears something they're not supposed to. It's not like Marvel has been trying to keep the inclusion of Wonder Man in WandaVision under wraps and then just happened to forget that his concept art was hanging up in a room where Schaeffer was filming a new video.

The Wonder Man art was deemed okay by the powers that be. This could mean that the art is just there for show and doesn't relate to WandaVision in any way, shape, or form. Maybe the creative team just studied the character for a scene with Vision later in the show! Then again, there's a possibility that this could be a hint for the big Marvel fans out there, telling them that there are some pretty huge reveals in store for the studio's first TV series.

Do you think Wonder Man is coming to WandaVision? How do you think he would fit into the story? Let us know in the comments!