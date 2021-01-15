WandaVision Behind-the-Scenes Clip Released by Marvel

The first two episodes of WandaVision were released on Disney+ first thing Friday morning, bringing an end to the 18-month Marvel Studios drought. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now get the chance to explore the characters of Scarlet Witch and Vision in a way that we've never really seen before, putting the characters into a complex mystery that is hidden beneath the concept of classic TV sitcoms. While there is a lot to unpack in regards to the show itself, Marvel has released a new video along with the premiere episodes that dives into how they were actually made.

A few hours after the first two episodes of WandaVision debuted on Disney+, Marvel Studios unveiled a behind-the-scenes video about the making of the series premiere, which was filmed in front of a live studio audience, just like a lot of popular sitcoms. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, head writer Jac Schaeffer, and director Matt Shakman dive into what went into the making of the episode. You can check it out in the video above!

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the titular couple, reprising their roles from the MCU films. One of the major mysteries about the series is the sudden reappearance of Bettany's Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany reprising their roles from the MCU films, WandaVision will feature a couple of other familiar Marvel faces throughout the series. Kat Dennings is returning as Darcy Lewis, who was last seen in Thor: The Dark World, while Randall Park is once again set to play Jimmy Woo, from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Teyonah Parris is taking on the role of an older Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel's good friend Maria Rambeau. Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Emma Caulfield Ford also appear in the series.

