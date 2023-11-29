Watch Eva Marcille and Carson Kressley Battle it Out in New Pictionary Clip (Exclusive)

Eva Marcille and Carson Kressley throw down in a special pajama day episode of Pictionary, and you can watch the clip right here!

While a game of Pictionary is always a fun time, and getting the chance to battle it out for Pictionary supremacy in festive pajamas can only make that experience even better. That's exactly what happens on a brand-new episode of Pictionary, and we've got an exclusive clip from the episode in the video above. Host Jerry O'Connell gets things started between the two teams, who are led by team captains Eva Marcille and Carson Kressley, and the subject of the current round is perfect for the holidays, the gingerbread house. You can watch the new clip in the video above, and you can find out when new episodes air in your area right here.

Kressley and Marcille will be the celebrity team captains all week long, and this particular pajama-themed episode is sponsored by Nectar Mattresses. Pictionary is in the midst of its second season and is of course based on the hit board game from Mattel. The game has been a favorite since its debut in 1985, and now it's entertaining a whole new audience once again.

Season 2 has already featured a host of stars in team captain roles, including Jojo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, Rebecca Romijn, Corbin Bleu, Ricki Lake, Loni Love, Jaleel White, Carson Kressley, Kevin Nealon, and more. Those celebrity captains lead two teams of three players as they draw clues for their teammates to guess, and in the clip's case, the category is fairy tales and bedtime stories.

It doesn't take long for Kressley to guess the Gingerbread Man part of the equation. Then the second half of the solution comes up, and while at first Kressley guesses it's a handbag, Kressley quickly guesses house next and secures the points for the team. Those who win the grand prize receive $2000 and a vacation to an exotic destination, and you can find the official description for Pictionary below.

"Jerry O'Connell is an actor, director and television personality. This season he's bringing America's favorite family game PICTIONARY to TV... Ready, Set Sketch! Jerry will be joined by 2 Celebrity Guests in each episode who will lead their teams of 3 as they compete to win cash and an amazing trip!"

You can catch new episodes of Pictionary every week, and you can find Pictionary on your local listings right here. You can also check them out on YouTube right here.

