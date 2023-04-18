WATCH: Shang Chi Star Simu Liu Sings Country Version of 50 Cent's "In Da Club" on That's My Jam

daiyOn the latest episode of That's My Jam, the NBC celebrity game show hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu drew the short straw -- then had to put it between his teeth and go all in on a bro country cover of 50 Cent's "In Da Club." The act came during an episode that pitted Simu Liu and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey against musicians Chloe Bailey and Adam Lambert in a number of music-themed competitions, creating a moment that was bound to be the most meme-able moment of the night. Liu seemed a little nervous to start, but once he got into the song, he went for it and impressed the audience.

Joking that he is the only contestant who isn't a professional musician, but that he still got the hardest challenge, he nevertheless moved into it. Fallon and his fellow contestants seemed to enjoy the performance, but more than that, enjoyed the bizarreness of the combination of genre and song.

You can see the video below.

Liu is next expected to reprise his role as Shang-Chi in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and is expected to be a big part of the MCU going forward. The actor will also appear in this summer's Barbie, which is shaping up to be a big hit -- or at least a cult classic in the making, given the comparisons it has already been drawing to 2001's Josie and the Pussycats.

In That's My Jam, Jimmy Fallon hosts some of today's biggest stars as they play a variety of music- and dance-inspired games, competing head-to-head and mic-to-mic for five rounds of friendly competition, unforgettable moments and hilarious performances. Every week, the celebrity guests take on an epic mix of challenges, including Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don't Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don't Spray It and many more as they try to win cash prizes for their favorite charities.

The series airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.