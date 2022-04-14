Watch SNL’s Ana Gasteyer Come to Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Exclusive)

Saturday Night Live veteran Ana Gasteyer is coming to Alice’s Wonderland Bakery on Disney Channel this weekend, appearing in the episode as Kiki the bubble-blowing caterpillar. In keeping with the generational feel of the show, Kiki is a descendant of the familiar caterpillar from the classic Alice in Wonderland movie, and we meet her perched atop a mushroom in the Tulgey Wood. The episode is full of winks and nods to the beloved original. Disney Channel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look into the episode. The clip features Gasteyer’s character and introduces her to Alice and company.

In the episode, when Rosa needs to find some missing sights and creatures to use in her mural of Wonderland, Alice enlists the Cheshire Cat to help track them down. Together, they meet many new faces of Wonderland along their way, including a bubble blowing caterpillar named Kiki, who is a descendant of the original caterpillar from the classic story.

You can see the clip below.

You can see the official synopsis for Alice’s Wonderland Bakery below.

A colorful new original series on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” features reimagined versions of familiar iconic characters and introduces memorable new ones. The series highlights diverse cultures and characters as Alice and her friends learn about community through their adventures in the Wonderland Bakery. Wonderland is home to all sorts of unique families, including the Dodos, the Flowers, the Caterpillars, and the Royal Family – each with their own fascinating cultures and traditions – which Alice and her friends will learn about through their explorations with food.

Centering on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, the series features a slew of celebrity guest stars including: Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”) as Doorknob (the iconic character from the original film); Eden Espinosa (Broadway’s “Wicked,” Disney’s “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”) as the Queen of Hearts; GRAMMY® Award winner Jon Secada as the King of Hearts; Vanessa Bayer (“SNL,” “Office Christmas Party”) and Bobby Moynihan (“SNL,” Disney’s “DuckTales”) as twins Tweedle Do and Tweedle Don’t; and Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) as Harry the March Hare. 13-year-old newcomer Libby Rue voices the role of Alice. The series also stars Abigail Estrella (“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”) as Princess Rosa, the Princess of Hearts; CJ Uy (“The Ball Method”) as Hattie, a “mad-hatter” boy; and Jack Stanton (“Outmatched”) as Fergie the White Rabbit, all of whom are descendants of the original characters featured in the movie.

The new episode, “Roamin’ Holiday”, premieres Friday, April 15 at 10:30-11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel/4:00-4:30 p.m. EDT on Disney Junior.