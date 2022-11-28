Wednesday Continues Netflix Top 10 Dominance
Nearly a week after its initial release, Wednesday isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Netflix brought the beloved Addams Family characters back into the spotlight with a series directed by legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, focusing on the iconic daughter of the family, Wednesday. The series, starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role, was an immediate hit for Netflix when it debuted the day before Thanksgiving. That dominance has continued throughout the holiday weekend.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Wednesday still at the top of the streamer's ranks. Wednesday is still the number one series on all of Netflix, keeping the spot it has held since this past Thursday.
Wednesday has held off fellow hit shows like 1899, Dead to Me, The Crown, Manifest, and Pepsi, Where's My Jet? to keep the top spot in the Netflix rankings.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!
1. Wednesday
"Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends – and foes – at Nevermore Academy."
2. 1899
"When mysterious events change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers."
3. Dead to Me
"A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems."
4. The Crown
"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
5. The Unbroken Voice
"Against all odds, a young Arelys Henao pursues her dream of a singing career in this music-packed drama inspired by the Columbian icon's early life."
6. Love Island
"The hit British dating show lands in America with a new group of singles who pair up, break up and do more for a chance to win cash – and love."
7. Manifest
"When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities."
8. Blood & Water
"After crossing paths at a party, a Cape Town teen sets out to prove whether a private-school swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth."
9. Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
"When a 20-year-old attempts to win a fighter jet in a Pepsi sweepstakes, he sets the stage for a David versus Goliath court battle for the history books."
10. Our Universe
"Witness the remarkable story of our universe over billions of years and its inextricable link to lie on Earth in this sweeping documentary series."