Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood Reveals What She’d Like to See Happen to Dolores

The third season of Westworld is finally premiering tonight on HBO and promises to feel like a fresh start. The last season ended with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) entering the real world along with Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), who is now a host. The new season is expected to feature some surprising cameos and fresh faces, including Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, and Vincent Cassel. Many fan favorites characters are also expected to return to the series, include Dolores. Recently, Wood spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her character and was asked, “Do you have a hope for your character and in terms of where and what you would like for her, eventually? “

“I would love to see a very pure version of her. She was forced to merge with Wyatt in the first season and that wasn’t quite her choice. So I’m curious to see how she’s gonna make peace with the fact that’s a part of her. Maybe she can find a way to remove that part of her if she so decides. I think it’d be interesting for her to really be able to be exactly who she wants to be and not something that was forced upon her. I don’t know when or how that would happen. The original version of her is still in there somewhere. I’m wondering what that would look like,” Wood explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the interview, Wood also teased that some lingering questions from the show’s first season will soon be answered.

“I don’t think it will be what people expect, but we will certainly get to learn more about what she is really after,” Wood said of her character’s intentions. “And she’s learning along the way, as well. A lot of questions that have lingered since the first season will be answered. Considering how quickly she’s able to process situations, read people and plot out strategies in her head, she’s just 10,000 steps ahead of everyone. So what may not make a lot of sense to us for a couple of seasons might start making sense now. Because she’s had a plan the whole time, we just don’t know what that is yet.” You can check out the full interview here.

Westworld‘s newest season will also see the return of Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and more. The season premiere, titled “Parce Domine,” airs tonight on HBO at 9 PM EST.