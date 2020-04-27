It Looks Like Westworld Just Killed the Two Most Important Characters

✖

Westworld is building to the end of its third season, and it's certainly exceeding fans' expectations along the way. The HBO series has plunged itself into a radically-different status quo, and its swept an ensemble of characters along into that. With the show recently being renewed for a fourth season, many are wondering exactly what the future of the series holds -- something that Season 3's penultimate episode definitely complicated. The final moments of the episode completely changed the game for two of the show's most important characters, and it will certainly be interesting to see where things go next. Obviously, spoilers for this week's episode of Westworld, "Passed Pawn", below! Only look if you want to know!

Much of the episode saw Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood ) and Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul) traveling to Solomon, the earlier version of the elusive Rehoboam predictive engine. As Caleb eventually learned, Solomon was partially responsible for his stretch of torture meant to "recondition" him into society, which he was actually brainwashed to interpret in a completely different way.

Just as Caleb was learning this, Dolores realized that another threat was appearing -- Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton ), who has been enlisted by Rehoboam founder Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) to kill Dolores. The two engaged in an epic fight outside of the facility, with Maeve swearing that this would be the last death that Dolores would die. After literally getting her arm blown off, Dolores crawled her way over to one of Solomon's control panels, and pressed the "engage" button on the nearby EMP. The lights flickered on and off, and Maeve and Dolores collapsed to the ground.

Wait, what?

Given the fact that Dolores and Maeve literally got hit by an EMP, the question remains of exactly what their fates are beyond this episode. But even then, especially with three more seasons of the show reportedly planned, it's pretty safe to assume that Dolores and Maeve are not completely dead and gone. For one thing, Dolores still has multiple duplicates of herself - the one inside Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), and possibly the unknown one that was teased earlier this season - and there will conceivably be a way for her to rebuild herself in some capacity. The same thing could probably be said for Maeve, especially depending on what technology either side of the war - Dolores' or Serac's - has in place.

What do you think of Dolores and Maeve "dying" on this week's Westworld? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Westworld airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

