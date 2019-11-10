New Westworld Video and Website Tease Major Changes for Season 3

We’re still a ways away from the debut of Westworld Season 3, which is expected to take the genre-bending HBO series to new heights. While there are a lot of unknown details about where the new episodes are going to go next, a new video might provide some clues. Over the weekend, a new in-universe promotional video for the series was released online, which showcases the Silicon Valley company Incite. The video sees the company’s co-founder, Liam Dempsey Sr. (Jefferson Mays) talking straight to camera, and providing some pretty vague context about what it is the company does.

“The world is complex, complicated, messy but life doesn’t have to be.” Dempsey says in the video. “The future is powered by you and we know you. Incite is different. We’re not Silicon Valley vaporware. We have unprecedented computing capabilities, analyzing data for life’s most unsolvable problems. We can protect our climate and we can find you a career you can be excited about. The possibilities are limitless. With Incite, the only choice you’ll have to make is us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video is also accompanied by an official “Incite Inc.” website, where visitors can enter their e-mail and “request a demo” of what the company has in store. While there’s no indication of exactly what that entails, it certainly brings to mind the “Aeden at Westworld” emails that fans could opt-in to receive during Seasons 1 and 2.

Westworld Season 3 expected to take the series into entirely new territory after Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) successfully escaped the park and entered the “real world”. What role Incite will play in this narrative remains to be seen.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” Wood told ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

“I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently,” Wood continued. “And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy which was devastating.”

And if you’re among those who became perplexed by Westworld’s various plot threads and alternate timelines, Season 3 might be a good change of pace.

“This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” co-creator Jonathan Nolan explained. “Part of the story plays out in the Western United States, and that’s a thematic through-line in the show — the American West as a setting and an ethos. The idea of the West as a wild place, where just over the next hill or horizon there are no rules. On that thematic level, Dolores emerges to figure out what happened to the real West. And the answer is: We paved the thing over, and civilization eventually caught up with all those people who were running away from it.”

What do you think of the latest look at Westworld Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Westworld Season 3 will premiere in 2020 on HBO.