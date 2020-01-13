New Westworld Teaser Announces Season 3 Premiere Date

Now that Game of Thrones has come and gone, audiences are eager to see what the future of HBO’s original programming has in store. The highly-anticipated third season of Westworld is definitely among them, especially considering the epic new status quo that it established in its sophomore season finale. After months of teasing the series’ brave new world, now we know when it will debut. HBO released a new teaser for the series, which reveals that Season 3 will debut on March 15th. The video, which also features a menagerie of dates and important information about Westworld’s world, including political assassinations, world wars, and something called “System Initiated”.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” Wood told ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

“I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently,” Wood continued. “And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy which was devastating.”

In the process, the show will introduce a number of new characters, including Caleb (Aaron Paul), a construction worker in Los Angeles who will have a profound impact on Dolores.

“Aaron’s character will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity,” co-creator Jonathan Nolan shared in a recent interview. “He’s the type of person who doesn’t get to go to Westworld.”

“We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park,” co-creator Lisa Joy added. “After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

