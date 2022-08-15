Westworld Showrunner Reveals Season 5 Hopes After Explosive Season 4 Finale

The fourth season of Westworld has been something of a return to form for the popular sci-fi series. The last couple seasons of the series have been something of a roller coaster, but Season 4 has had fans buzzing once again, reminding many of just how much they loved the series throughout its first season. On Sunday night, Season 4 came to an end, and it was an explosive finale that has left more questions in the heads of fans than ever before.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

A lot happened in the Westworld Season 4 finale, including the "deaths" of many popular characters and a final scene journey into the Valley of the Beyond. With Dolores/Christina returning to the Westworld park in the final moments of the episode, saying things like "sentient life on Earth has ended," fans are wondering if Westworld might actually be over. Well, if it's up to creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, there will still be more story ahead.

Speaking to Deadline's Crew Call podcast, Joy explained that she and Nolan still have hopes for a fifth season, even though HBO hasn't handed out a renewal just yet.

"Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach," Joy said on the podcast. "We have not quite reached it yet."

It is difficult to figure out exactly where the show could go from here, especially with so many beloved characters now dead. However, as we know, death isn't always the end on Westworld. Caleb, for example, has several different versions. The AI programs and creation of Hosts allow characters to potentially return, even if we think we've seen them die on-screen. On the other hand, some deaths will likely stay permanent. We just don't have any idea which ones.

"There are ways of conjuring characters back," Joy explained. "There are some faces we will see again, but not all of them. Some deaths must be respected."

What did you think of the Westworld Season 4 finale? Which characters to you want to see come back? Let us know in the comments!