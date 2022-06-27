Westworld Season 4 Premiere Brings Back SPOILER

After a very long hiatus, Westworld returned with its fourth season on Sunday night, bringing the chilling sci-fi story back to TV fans around the world. The plot of the series has evolved and changed quite a bit over the years, but it has still remained a favorite amongst viewers and continues to feature a cast of beloved characters. One of those characters was absent for the entire third season, but found a way back into the action in the very first episode of Season 4.

Teddy, the character played by James Marsden, was absent for Season 3, but he's back in Westworld and fans are beyond excited about his return. It was revealed that Teddy would be back in Season 4 ahead of the new installment's HBO debut, but no one expected him to return so quickly.

"Sometimes you have to go away to come back," Marsden told fans during his surprise appearance on the Westworld Season 4 panel at the ATX Festival. "We learn to speak cryptically on this show. This has been seven years of our show and yeah, it's an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes. From the beginning, I didn't know where it was all gonna go but I'm glad to see it now."

The return of Teddy wasn't the only big character adjustment in Westworld's Season 4 premiere. Star Evan Rachel Wood is playing a brand new character this time around. Her new character is a writer named Christina.

"She's a normal woman living in a big city just trying to make it as a writer. Nothing ever happens to her, really. I think that's all I can say," Wood said. "I was told that Dolores was meeting her rather tragic end in Season 3, so I had some convos with [co-creator] Jonathan [Nolan] and Lisa at the time about what that meant. They said, 'Yeah, you'll be back this season and you'll look a lot like Evan Rachel Wood but I'm not me."

What did you think of the Season 4 premiere of Westworld? Let us know in the comments!