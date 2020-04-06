Westworld Reveals Which Hosts Dolores Snuck Out of the Park

With tonight’s episode, Westworld is officially halfway done with its third season, and it clearly isn’t afraid of shaking up the status quo. The HBO series has ventured into a new territory in Season 3, after Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) snuck five other “pearls” of host consciousnesses outside of the park. In the time since the Season 2 finale aired, the question of which hosts Dolores brought with her has remained. Luckily, we finally got our answer in tonight’s episode — and it probably wasn’t what fans were expecting. Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Westworld, “The Mother of Exiles” below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode revolved around three plotlines — Dolores trying to break Caleb (Aaron Paul) into a fancy party, Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) meeting with The Man in Black (Ed Harris) to convince him he was going insane, and Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) being brought into the “real world” by Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel). Maeve, in particular, was sent down a rabbit hole of trying to find the person who sold Dolores fake identities, which led her to members of the yakuza. Maeve was eventually introduced to a host inside of the body of Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada), the samurai who Maeve met in Shogunworld in Season 2.

Maeve initially believed that the host inside of Musashi’s body was Teddy Flood (James Marsden), given how loyal he initially was to Dolores. But Musashi denied it, revealing that he was actually an alternate copy of Dolores.

At the same time, a fight broke out at the party Dolores and Caleb were at, leading to Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) being chased down by Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan), the Incite “fixer” who Dolores had killed and created a copy of earlier in the season. Bernard became aware of this and wondered why Martin was being kept alive — only for Martin to reveal that he, too, was a copy of Dolores.

The Man in Black also confronted Charlotte about whether or not she was a host, which led to “Charlotte” saying that she knows him better than he knows himself. That’s when it dawned on him — she’s also a copy of Dolores.

Some had speculated that the Charlotte we’ve been following in Season 3 was a copy of Dolores, especially with a lot of the clues that were dropped in Episode 3. But the notion that Dolores removed multiple copies of herself from the park is definitely a new twist. (And it definitely turns the moment into an “I’m Squidward” situation.)

So, if we’re keeping track of the six pearls Dolores snuck out of the park (including herself, who was in a copy of Charlotte’s body at the time), we have:

Dolores as Dolores Dolores as Charlotte Dolores as Musashi Dolores as Martin Bernard

This leaves one pearl conveniently unaccounted for, which raises the question of exactly which character that might end up being? Is it someone we’ve already met this season, or someone else who is currently unaccounted for? Luckily, we still have four episodes of the season to hopefully find out.

What do you think of Westworld‘s latest plot twist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Westworld airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.