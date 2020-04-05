Westworld Fans Discover Tragic Spoiler for Dolores Hiding in the Season 3 Poster

Westworld is nearly halfway through its third season, and it’s definitely shaken the expectations that fans have had. The newest stretch of episodes has laid the groundwork for a major war between some of the hosts, with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) stuck in the center of it. While there’s no telling exactly how things will play out, some eagle-eyed fans think they might’ve found a clue in one of the season’s first teaser posters. The poster, which shows a nondescript metal robot skeleton on its knees in front of a cityscape, seems to have a clue that ties to Dolores. As Reddit user shampoo_samurai pointed out, the robot does have two scraps of fabric attached to it — which conveniently mirror Dolores’ sleeve and dress from the first two seasons.

Could this mean that Dolores is headed for some sort of macabre ending, or is it just a visual representation of her “rebirth” at the start of Season 3? It’s still too early to say, but it’s a fascinating Easter egg either way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would love to see a very pure version of her,” Wood explained in a recent interview. “She was forced to merge with Wyatt in the first season and that wasn’t quite her choice. So I’m curious to see how she’s gonna make peace with the fact that’s a part of her. Maybe she can find a way to remove that part of her if she so decides. I think it’d be interesting for her to really be able to be exactly who she wants to be and not something that was forced upon her. I don’t know when or how that would happen. The original version of her is still in there somewhere. I’m wondering what that would look like.”

Regardless of whatever the future holds for Dolores, it seems like it will be just one aspect of the show’s “brave new world”.

“In a weird way, it feels like this is the premiere of the show again because we have entered the real world and the show continues to ask the question what it means to be human, but it’s asking a host – pun intended – of new questions,” Wood’s co-star, Tessa Thompson said in an interview earlier this year. “We have lots of people that have come to join our cast, fresh blood, so it feels like the show is starting all over again. It’s a show that surprises not just the audience, but surprised the people that are lucky enough to work on it.”

Westworld Season 3 airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.