Westworld Stars Tease Tessa Thompson’s Mysterious New Identity

The new season of Westworld is set to premiere on HBO at the end of this week with a new status quo set-up by season two fully in effect for the new batch of episodes. As you may recall in the final episode of the second season, The Hosts from the various Delos parks have been set free and many of the ones from the park have found their way into the “real world,” chief among them Evan Rachel Wood‘s Dolores and alongside her Tessa Thompson‘s Charlotte Hale, but not actually Charlotte Hale. The final episode revealed that a host version of Charlotte had been created, but which on the inside was actually a copy of Hale, who escaped into the real world and reunited with the prime Dolores, or is she?

Speaking in a new interview, both Thompson and Wood were asked about this version of Charlotte that will appear in the series and what it was like to act like each other in the series. Thompson played it all very tight-lipped and wouldn’t reveal anything, but it prompted a hilarious exchange about acting as Hosts in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know,” Thompson said with a smile when asked by Access if her character was actually also Deloroes. When prompted by the interviewer if she was onto something, Wood said “We’re not allowed to blink” with a laugh.

Thompson added, “Do you remember? This is my first time being a Host-Host, like I did it a little last season, but I had to ask you the rules I was like ‘What about blinking? Do you blink?’ and you’re like ‘Yeah, you can blink.’ I had so many questions.”

“I always blink on people’s lines because I know they won’t be on my face,” Wood said. “I’ve done it for at least five years now so I’ve developed some tricks.”

Wood went on to describe herself as a “Dolores consultant” for the third season of the series, prompting a question once again about Thompson’s status in the new season which once again was met with smiles as a reply.

The status of Thompson’s character and the fallout from the second season will be a major factor of the new season with series co-creator Lisa Joy telling ComicBook.com: “We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park. After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

Season Three of Westworld premieres on HBO on March 15th.