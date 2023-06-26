Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Lawyers Up Amid Show Transition

The changes may not be over when it comes to Wheel of Fortune. While Pat Sajak has confirmed he'll soon be departing the long-running game show, Sajak's trusty sidekick Vanna White is gearing up for a battle of her own. A recent report from Puck News suggests White has hired lawyers in an attempt to negotiate a new salary after Sajak's departure. According to the report, White makes around $3 million per year while Sajak has been said to make upwards of $15 million on an annual basis.

Though some expect White will stick around the gameshow, Puck says White has hired "an aggressive new lawyer" to negotiate on her behalf, hoping to get the host's first salary raise in over 18 years. The report goes on to suggest that White has handled much of the Wheel press obligations while involved with the show, which she's be involved with for the past 40 years. White's new attorney is said to be Bryan Freedman, the same litigator who's recently represented Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo, and Mike Richards in recent matters.

It's now unclear if White will return, with the report adding if Sony Pictures Television can land an A-list name as Sajak's replacement, they may eliminate White's role altogether.

Why is Pat Sajak retiring?

Sajak himself announced his intention to retire after the 2023-2024 television season, a move he hinted at as early as last year.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak said of Wheel of Fortune, which debuted in 1975. "It appears I may go before the show. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Wheel of Fortune is streaming on Pluto.