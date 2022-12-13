The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne

The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.

One of the biggest standouts of The White Lotus Season 2 was the cross-couple drama between icy married couple Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and passionate (toxic?) fun-loving couple Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Over the course of the season, Ethan had his old college roomate and "friend" Cameron draw him and Harper into a deep web of relationship insecurity, conflict, and ultimately infidelity and reconciliation. However, during a mid-point in the season Harper and Daphne had a "girl talk" that included a moment that sparked major theories about a scandal in the Sullivan house!

The Sullivan Family Secret

(Photo: HBO)

In The White Lotus Season 2 Daphne and Harper have several conversations about their husbands and infidelity. One of those conversations comes near the end of Episode 5, when Harper finally gets up the courage (or drunkeness) to open up to Daphne about her suspicions their husbands cheated while they were away. Daphne waves off the betrayal, countering with a story of her own about "Lawrence," a personal trainer back in the city who essentially acts as a side-guy, to keep her occupied while Cameron is off at work all the time (and doing god knows what else). Daphne described Lawrence as a blonde-haired and blue-eyed dreamboat, but when she pulled up a picture, it was of her two children, with the oldest having notably blonde hair and blue eyes – totally unlike Cameron. Daphne played it off as a 'wrong photo' error, but her follow-up suggestion that Harper get her own "trainer" spoke volumes of truth.

White Lotus fans with sharp eyes immediately began theorizing and filling in backstory about how Cameron's years of flagrant cheating, and Daphne's revenge games have resulted in a family of illegitimate children. It was an interesting theory used to explain how Cameron and Daphne are each both victim/perpetrator in their relaitonship, and as a possible emotional source for Cameron's exaggerated alpha womanizing persona.

But was that theory true?

Is Cameron The Father of his Kids?

(Photo: HBO)

In a new interview, White Lotus star Theo James addresses the Cameron fatherhood theory, telling The Independent "I think one of them is his kid."

The photo Daphne showed Harper had, as stated, one kid that was clearly fathered by Lawrence the trainer; however, the newborn was too young to identify any clear parentage. It may not ultimately matter, either: Early on in White Lotus Season 2, Cameron and Daphne are talking about being parents with Harper and Ethan, and they allude to the fact that one (both?) of Daphne's pregnancies left her in a state of surgical emergency that she nearly didn't survive. It seemed pretty genuine when Cameron talked about hwo seeing his wife like that, and knowing he could lose her, totally re-inforced his love of her – despite whatever else he does on the side.

Theo James echoed as much when explaining how Daphne is at once a warm, inviting soul, but has a very vicious and vengeful dark side – a perfect match for Cameron:

"The way Daphne rectifies the situation is she does some pretty appalling things to feel a level of power over Cameron. Their relationship was born of love, but it's fallen into a cycle of games and control."

Fans will forever be debating the subtle clues of inference and emotion (thanks to some wonderful performance) that keep us guessing if Camerno and Daphne are just a happy couple front, or if they haven't truly found a way to make their marriage work – deep dysfunction and all.

The White Lotus Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.