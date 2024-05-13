Samurai Jack Joins Cartoon Network Classics Block

Samurai Jack is back cutting it cup on screens again as the animated series has joined Adult Swim's block of Cartoon Network classics, Checkered Past! Adult Swim kicked off a nostalgic new addition to the slate last year as due to the success of Adult Swim's programming in general, the schedule was expanded an extra two hours on Cartoon Network. These two hours ended up becoming the new Checkered Past block, a block filled with nostalgic Cartoon Network classics such as Dexter's Laboratory, Ed, Edd n Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and more with new shows being added through the year.

As Checkered Past continues to do well with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, more shows have been added with the likes of Cow and Chicken and more. Now it's been revealed that Cartoon Network is bringing back Samurai Jack and has added it to the Checkered Past line up as of May 10th. Airing at 6PM, Samurai Jack is the perfect bridge between Cartoon Network and Adult Swim as it has aired across both schedules in the past due to the greater intensity of its action in the later seasons. Now it's in the perfect timeslot.

What Is Samurai Jack?

Originally created by Genndy Tartakovsky for Cartoon Network Studios, Samurai Jack first premiered on Cartoon Network back in 2001 and ran for four seasons before being cancelled. The demand for the series to get an official ending kept so strong through the next 13 years that Samurai Jack actually returned for Season 5 of the animated series in 2017. This fifth and final season aired with Adult Swim, and featured a much darker take on the material than seen in the original run.

This final season also brought Samurai Jack to its end, and thus fans were finally able to see how Tartakovsky planned to end it all after so many years. Thus it's remained one of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim's biggest franchises with five total seasons now set to air as part of the nostalgia fueled Checkered Past block. You can check out the series now streaming with Max as well, and it's teased as such:

"Samurai Jack, tells the story of a young prince from medieval Japan whose father's empire is destroyed by the demon Aku. Jack escapes the destruction, traveling the world in search of justice and the chance to battle the evil Aku and his robot minions in the world of the future."