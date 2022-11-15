First Willow Clip Officially Released by Disney+

The Willow TV series' first clip has been released by Disney+ and you can check it out, below! This first clip from Willow shows off the grand first meeting of the titular diminutive sorcerer, Willow (Warwick Davis), and the new team of travelers that approach him on a quest to save the world – including Kit (Ruby Cruz), the daughter of Lady Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) from the original movie. Kit comes looking for the great "hero" Willow in order to get help saving her twin brother.

“The world needs you again, it needs your magic.” 🌎🧙✨



Check out the first official clip from #Willow, the Original series from @Lucasfilm. Streaming November 30 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tDfHwT76fY — Willow (@WillowOfficial) November 15, 2022

As you can see in the clip, Willow is all too aware of Kit's existence, as well as the predicament that sent her his way: Kit's twin brother, Airk (Dempsey Bryk), who has been taken by a foe called "The Gales." Not only does Willow prove he's knowledgable; he also proves he's pretty cunning by using a devoted decoy to meet the group first until he verifies they are on the level. Willow also seems to know more than Kit does, as he can confirm to her that Airk is still alive.

Willow doesn't stop blowing the group's mind with his knowledge of current events: He blows their minds (and sets up a grand quest for the series) when he tells the party that to save Airk, they have to travel beyond the known edges of the world (the Shattered Sea).

This is a prime scene to cut a clip from; It gives longtime fans a much-needed reunion with Warwick Davis' Willow; gives us a small taste of who the new characters are, and (as stated) sets up some big stakes and scope for the series and its quest. It may also be the first big signal flare for causal viewers that Willow is making a comeback.

"An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, "Willow" features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

Willow begins streaming on Disney+ on November 30th.