Willow's Tony Revolori Reacts to Episode 4's Big Graydon Twist (Exclusive)

The fourth episode of Willow is now streaming on Disney+, and it was a big one for Tony Revolori's Graydon Hastur. In the first episode of the series, we learn Graydon is a Prince of Galladoorn who is engaged to be married to Princess Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz), the daughter of Sorsha and Madmartigan. Neither Graydon nor Kit seem too happy about the arrangement, and now they have joined Willow (Warwick Davis) and the rest of the show's main party on their quest to find Kit's kidnapped brother, Airk (Dempsey Bryk). At the end of the third episode, Graydon was infected by "bad magic" and the latest episode sees his new friends attempting to save him before he's taken over by The Crone. During the new episode, "The Whispers of Nockmaar," some dark truths were revealed about Graydon's character. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

While attempting to remove the magic that was infecting him, Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) sees a traumatic moment from Graydon's past. We learned earlier in the series that he had a brother who died after falling from a tree, but it's revealed that Graydon was the one who pushed him. However, the scars on Graydon's body and the look in his younger self's eyes at the time of the murder hint that something bigger was going on. We're not ready to stop rooting for Graydon just yet. In fact, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Revolori at the Willow premiere, and he talked about his character's big reveal.

"I mean, it's always there from the very beginning and we had a lot of conversations. Jon Kasdan, Max Taylor, and I about where to take this character and how to take him," Revolori explained. "Because in the end, I think in the edit, they found that he was a little bit clueless in the beginning, but he is actually smarter than he lets on. But it's one of those things where you don't really know what's going to happen in the edit. But we wanted to make sure that people weren't sure about him, people weren't okay about him. And even all the way throughout the show that they weren't okay with him. And I could not wait to do episode four because it's just such an emotionally turmoil character who just can't forgive himself. And that's how many of us can't forgive ourselves for ... And beyond that, my family's here today and my older brother got to play my older brother, my younger brother got to play younger me."

Did Tony Revolori Learn To Play the Flute?

One of Graydon's skills in Willow is the ability to play the flute, but Revolori isn't actually playing the instrument onscreen.

"So yes and no," Revolori said when asked if he learned to play the flute for Willow. "So I did, and then they told me that the flute was nonfunctional, so I couldn't learn to, I was like, even though I kind of started taking lessons, they were like, 'Oh, the flute's not actually, you can't, it's not functional.' I was like, 'Well then what was the point?' So I kept whistling during all those moments because I could still whistle all the things on my lips ... And I would just hum or whistle like 'Indiana Jones,' 'Imperial March,' and everyone would be laughing and cracking up and then the producers were like, 'Something we can use' ... 'I'm like ... Lucasfilm owns all of it. What do you mean you can't use it?' He joked, "Would've been a great easter egg."

The first four episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+.