Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Is Teaming Up with National Geographic for Docuseries

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally available to watch on HBO Max, and it was recently revealed that Gal Gadot will be making a third movie. The star will also soon be seen in Netflix's Red Notice alongside The Rock and Ryan Reynolds. However, action flicks aren't the only projects Gadot has up her sleeve. The actor took to Instagram this week to show a trailer for Impact, and new National Geographic docuseries that will tell the stories of various empowering women.

"Resilience can shape extraordinary lives," Gadot wrote on Instagram. "We have been working on this incredible project for over a year. From one end of the globe to another, 6 amazing teams, documenting 6 inspiring women making their impact on the world. So thrilled to kick off 2021 on a positive note and finally give you a sneak peek at Impact."

"Hey guys, I’m so happy to share with you an exciting new project that we’re doing in partnership with National Geographic: Impact," Gadot adds in a video. "It’s a powerful docuseries that tells the story of exceptional women and making a true impact in their communities. We have stories of women making a difference from California all the way to Brazil. I cannot wait to share their stories." You can watch the full video in the post below:

Speaking of "exceptional women," Gadot will soon be re-teaming up with Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra. However, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the decision. Many people felt the role was being whitewashed and should have gone to a woman of color. While the story of Cleopatra takes place in Egypt, the iconic figure was not actually Egyptian, she was Greek. Gadot, who is Israeli, has finally spoken out against the backlash and argued in favor of her casting.

"First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian," Gadot told BBC Arabic's Sam Asi. "We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn't there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra."

Gadot added, "I have friends from across the globe, whether they're Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course... People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much."

She concluded, "You know, anybody can make this movie, and anybody can go ahead and do it. I'm very passionate that I'm going to do my own too."

Are you excited for Impact? Tell us in the comments!