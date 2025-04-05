WWE’s Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair Get Spicy in Off the Rails Battle on SmackDown

Play video

The exchanges between WWE’s Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair have been a bit all over the place to this point, but tonight’s showdown was easily the most chaotic yet, in large part thanks to how spicy things got on both sides. According to WrestleVotes, this was partly due to a lot of improvisation, as much of the promo wasn’t in the script, and those off-script moments probably included Stratton bringing up Flair’s divorce and Flair saying Stratton’s boyfriend is in her DMs. You can watch it all play out in the video below.

The promo battle started out chaotic thanks to the crowd, who was clearly on Stratton’s side throughout the entire segment. Stratton smartly utilized that to her advantage, giving them moments to get involved, but then it hit another level as they really started to turn completely on Flair.

Flair started getting booed more loudly with every line, and Stratton pointed it out and kept piling on. At one point the boos overtook Flair every time she started to speak, approaching Logan Paul or Dominik Mysterio status. At that point, Stratton threw some additional insults Flair’s way, including calling her a Nepo baby, but then things truly went off the rails.

Stratton brought up Flair’s record at WrestleMania in a segue that then referenced Flair’s real life. Stratton said, “When it’s all said and done, you’re going to be just like are outside of the ring, alone. What is that record, like 0 and 3?”, which is a reference to Flair’s 3 divorces.

Stratton threw the mic on the mat and immediately rolled out of the ring. Flair chased a bit but then went for her own reality shot, saying, “Is that why Kaiser’s in my Dms?” Both were very personal shots, and coupled with how everything felt a bit odd and rather spicy throughout the verbal exchange, this felt less scripted and more off the cuff.

If it wasn’t, they certainly fooled a lot of people, as many were commenting on just how heated it got, as well as the role the crowd played in the exchange. We’ll have to see what happens next, but this segment did throw some fuel on the fire of a feud that needed it.

Flair did seem thrown off by the crowd’s increased booing, and it was smart for Stratton to encourage it and capitalize. Stratton is the crowd favorite, and she certainly will be at WrestleMania 41 as well. It remains to be seen what will happen there with the Title, but this crowd is certainly hoping Stratton is the one walking away with the gold once WrestleMania is all said and done.

What did you think of the segment, and were those shots too far or just what the feud needed?