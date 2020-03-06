Wynonna Earp Star Melanie Scrofano To Make Directorial Debut in Season 4

As many hardcore Earpers already know, Wynonna Earp series star Melanie Scrofano‘s directorial debut will come in a season four episode of the cult-favorite comic book adaptation. The season has been a long time coming to your TV, but when it makes it, the Earpiest season ever will be that much…uhh, Earp-ier?…with the addition of an episode helmed by Wynonna herself. Syfy will give fans a glimpse behind the scenes this weekend in a 20 Women to Watch in 2020 documentary that will air during the series premiere of another LGBTQ-friendly comic book adaptation, Vagrant Queen, which will bow on March 27.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…

“I’m very excited to bring my experience as Wynonna Earp to the director’s chair for an episode of season four. I’ve had the great luck to learn from some of the best directors and showrunners in the business, and hope that viewers will enjoy the episode as much as I’ve enjoyed directing it,” said Melanie Scrofano in a statement.

“There is literally no one else who knows what makes Wynonna Earp tick better than Melanie Scrofano,” said Emily Andras, Showrunner and Executive Producer. “Her enthusiasm, ingenuity, and diligence — not to mention the fierce loyalty of her cast and crew — make her a natural fit for the director’s chair. I am so excited to watch her shine in this new role.”

Syfy had already renewed the Canadian series for season four (and reportedly five) when producer IDW Entertainment — the parent company of IDW Publishing, publisher of the Wynonna Earp comic books created by Beau Smith — ran into financial problems, causing a delay in production as they scrambled to get backers to make the series happen. Cineflix Studios ultimately joined the series to co-produce, and to find partners for the international market.

Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano as the titular demon-hunting hero, the great-great-granddaughter of Old West lawman Wyatt Earp. The series also stars Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell. The show was created for television by Emily Andras, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jordy Randall and Tom Cox of SEVEN24 and Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock of Cineflix executive produce, along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

Wynonna Earp airs on Syfy in the United States and on the similarly-themed Space in Canada. The first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix and rent or purchase on Amazon and other streaming video on demand platforms.