‘Wynonna Earp’ Star Teases Old West Scenes

Syfy’s supernatural, contemporary Western story Wynonna Earp will head back to the Old West, per a batch of behind-the-scenes images posted to series actor Tim Rozon’s Instagram page recently.

You can check one such image out below (the others were in an Insta story, so are gone).

While there have been flashbacks to Doc Holliday’s life in the Old West, they have been relatively few and far between. It is not clear whether shooting at this ghost town will serve the purpose of a true flashback to the period, or whether it will play a tourist trap or ghost town in the current-day setting of Wynonna Earp.

This season, Wynonna, post-partum and back to her whiskey-soaked recklessness, becomes eager to destroy the Earp Curse and its originator, Bulshar.

Wynonna Earp Season 3 is currently in production and slated to return to SYFY and SPACE this year.Wynonna Earp is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films, and globally distributed by IDW Entertainment.

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities and his famous gun. As a special agent in the Black Badge Division (a top secret sector of the U.S. Marshals) and with the help of her younger sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), boss, Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson), notorious gunslinger Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), Wynonna is determined to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all.

Emily Andras (Lost Girl, Killjoys) developed the series for television and continues to serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

There is no premiere date yet set for Wynonna Earp season 3, which will be airing soon on Syfy in the US and SPACE elsewhere. The series is likely to launch in late spring or early summer.