Wynonna Earp Returns With Strong Ratings

Wynonna Earp’s is boasting some strong ratings as fans are pumped to have the show back for Season 4. If you’ve been on Twitter any time in the past week, you’ve probably seen the Wynonna Earp hashtag somewhere on the platform. Well, that activity has translated into massive viewership numbers for the Syfy show. The network told Deadline that the premiere managed to rack up 1.2 million views on all platforms combined. That’s nothing to sneeze at and it looks to be a result of word of mouth from fans. The Nielsen numbers also show2 the premier delivering 656,000 viewers. A bunch of online watch parties certainly didn’t hurt matters either. Syfy is thrilled with the development.

“Wynonna Earp is a bona fide phenomenon,” Chris McCumber, President of USA & Syfy Networks said. “Not only did it return for its fourth season stronger than its third, the resilience and passion of the Earpers continues to shine across social media, ‘cons and more.”

Hey @cbleighb remember when we were in my office sobbing and sobbing over the #WynonnaEarp s4 finale script? It was 5 minutes ago, if that helps... — Emily Andras (@emtothea) July 31, 2020

Showrunner Emily Andras told fans that they could expect a strong outing this season, and those initial numbers would support that she wasn’t kidding.

Andras said, “I’m hoping to just make it the Earp-iest of all Earp seasons that ever Earp-ed…Not to get too political, I feel like there's a lot of people feeling like they’re a part of a resistance right now, and I think that's a big part of what our show stands for,” she explained, turning to her stars and gushing, “I just want a poster for Season 4 with all your beautiful faces that just says ‘Fight.’”

Syfy’s Season 4 description reads:

“The infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…”

