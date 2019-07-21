‘Wynonna Earp’ SDCC ’19: Showrunner Promises Season 4 Is ‘Earp-iest’ Ever After Production Resumes

The wait for Season 4 will be worth it for Wynonna Earp fans, show runner Emily Andras promised during Saturday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, just weeks after the Syfy series announced that production had begun on the show’s next chapter after a 2-year hiatus.

While Syfy had previously ordered two additional seasons of the series, based on the IDW comic created by Beau Smith, production company IDW Entertainment delayed filming Season 4 due to financial issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that Season 4 has been announced as premiering in summer 2020, Andras promised that the show would be as similar as possible to what she would have written before taking such a long break.

“I’m hoping to just make it the Earp-iest of all Earp seasons that ever Earp-ed,” she said.

Having fans advocate so heavily for the show’s return was an honor Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Katherine Barrell (Officer Nicole Haught), Chantel Riley (Kate) and Greg Lawson (Sheriff Nedley) agreed, and brought themes of power and resistance into the upcoming season’s storyline, Andras noted.

“Not to get too political, I feel like there’s a lot of people feeling like they’re a part of a resistance right now, and I think that’s a big part of what our show stands for,” she explained, turning to her stars and gushing, “I just want a poster for Season 4 with all your beautiful faces that just says ‘Fight.’”

It’s been quite a journey for the cast and crew of Wynonna Earp, which was evident when Scrofano broke down in tears when asked about her favorite moment playing the titular character.

“The fact that IDW and Syfy and Seven24 Films were such champions of putting their money where their mouth is and saying this is a feminist show, we’re gonna put this in,” she said, admitting the show of support on all fronts “restored [her] faith” in both fans and the entertainment industry.

Wynonna Earp returns to Syfy for Season 4 in summer 2020.

Photo credit: IDW Entertainment