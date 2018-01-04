‘X-Files’ Season 11 Premiere – Recap With Spoilers

The new season begins with the Cigarette Smoking Man talking about his history with the U.S. government, and reveals that his real name is Carl Gerhardt Bush. He explains that he’s seen what goes on behind the scenes and that people wouldn’t understand the truth. Bush confirms that he is indeed the father to both Mulder and Jeffrey Spender. He then says that he’s going to leave his mark on history and prove to his sons that he was right all along.

Old footage from the moon landing zooms out to reveal a movie set, and a young Cigarette Smoking Man was behind the staging of the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scully, sitting at a computer, thinks back to the night when she looked up into the beam of light coming from the UFO. Suddenly, Scully is on the ground with Mulder and a paramedic standing over her. She’s taken in for treatment for a seizure. Both Mulder and Skinner follow to the ambulance. The doctor says Scully has extremely abnormal activity in her brain. They all look at her brain activity charts and Skinner observes that there is a code hidden within her brainwaves, saying, “Find him.”

Mulder goes into Scully’s room to see how she’s doing. Skinner is trying to convince that the signal in Scully’s brain is telling them to find William, though Mulder doesn’t really believe him. Mulder tells Skinner to go look for answers, but he’s going to stay at Scully’s side.

A lot is happening in Scully’s brain. She thinks about the entire virus outbreak that happened and suddenly wakes up, speaking Mulder’s name. She tells him he has to find the smoking man and talks about the Spartan virus that spreads across the world. It doesn’t seem like the Spartan Virus as actually happened, and Mulder assures Scully that he’s not dying and that there is now plague. Scully then says that the Smoking Man is alive and that he’s in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She tells Mulder to find the Smoking Man and stop him before he’s killed. It’s clear that Mulder doesn’t entirely believe her.

Jeffrey Spender is in a parking garage when he’s chased down by a man in a car. The man keeps telling Jeffrey that he “only wants the boy.” Spender escapes, worried.

Scully is trying to convince the doctor that her visions are real, and the doctor says that there is a chance her visions could have actually been brought on by something real. She wants to leave to try and find the smoking man but Mulder makes her stay put. He will track down the man. As he exits the hospital, Mulder gets multiple messages from Spender. Scully lies in bed, having more visions of the virus. One of the visions shows Mulder in a car accident.

Mulder listens to a message from Spender and he’s told that someone is coming for his son, William. The Smoking Man is listening to the conversation and he says that Mulder will soon be coming after him. He’s talking to Reyes, who stands by his side and lights his cigarette. A mysterious driver takes off down the road, trailing Mulder, and the Smoking Man warns that he is not to be found.

COMMERCIAL BREAK.

Mulder is driving down the road, trying to make sense of Scully’s visions. He realizes that he’s being followed. Meanwhile, the Smoking Man talks to Reyes of his plans to get rid of Mulder.

A car chase breaks out between Mulder and the mystery driver, which ends with the latter being hit at an intersection. He takes back off after Mulder, but the X-Files agent was hidden in an alley. Scully has more visions over her son and she wakes up to see Spender standing at her bed. He warns Scully that someone is coming for her son and she asks him to break his promise and tell her where he’s hidden. He gives her the name Van de Camp; the last name of the couple who adopted her son. Scully then tries to leave the hospital.

The Smoking Man is trying to figure out who is going after Mulder and Scully’s son, and he admits that the boy is his weakness.

Mulder reaches South Carolina by following the other driver and thinks that Scully’s visions might have actually been right. Scully then calls him and talks about Spender’s visit. She’s escaped the hospital and tells Mulder he needs to find William. More visions come to Scully, along with a massive headache, and she drops to her knees.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

Scully is unconscious on the floor of Mulder’s office. The Smoking Man then tells Reyes that the people he’s killing are just about cleaning out the mess, and he hints at a secret bond between he and William. He then says that he worries for Scully but that he needs to be sure to find William first. He and Reyes tease that they’re going to try and stop Mulder at any cost.

Mulder follows the driver to the driveway of a mansion and peers inside to see a man smoking a cigarette. He sneaks around the property until he finds a way inside. When he gets to the parlor, he finds that the man smoking the cigarette is a different one than we were expecting. Erika Prince is standing in the room as well.

Skinner goes to the office but Scully is nowhere to be found. Her phone however, was left behind. Scully drives away but she’s having trouble seeing things. Skinner gets in his car where Reyes is waiting for him. The Smoking Man joins them in the front seat. Scully’s visions get the best of her and she gets into a terrible car accident.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

Bystanders help Scully out of their car. Meanwhile, Mulder questions the man in the parlor who tells him that the Smoking Man was there not long ago. Neither party seem to know where he is now. The man explains that he was a part of the syndicate with Mulder’s father. He then introduces Erika as his “associate.” She interrupts and says that the Smoking Man is looking to exterminate humanity.

The Smoking Man is trying to offer Skinner a deal. He pulls the virus out of his pocket and explains what’s happening to Skinner. At the same time, Erika explains that same plan to Mulder, calling it the end of history. She tells Mulder that he needs to kill the Smoking man, even though that means he may never see his son again. The Smoking Man offers Skinner immunity from the virus if he can locate William. Erika explains that the Syndicate used to want to save humanity but the Smoking Man flipped on them once the aliens arrived. The Smoking Man spins a different story for Skinner, saying the aliens brought the seeds of humanity’s destruction. He says that the world is in its last stage of survival, and a select few already have the blood needed to survive the end. Erika and the man reveal to Mulder that, if they can stop the Smoking Man, they can begin colonizing space. Mulder doesn’t believe them. They say that only a select few can go, just like Smoking Man says only a select few can survive on Earth.

Mulder is convinced that Scully can still save humanity. In the parking garage, the Smoking Man and Reyes were ready to leave but Skinner told them that he wasn’t finished yet.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

Mulder speeds down the road, calling Skinner. He doesn’t answer because the Smoking Man is in the car. Skinner asks why they want the boy so bad.

Scully is in the hospital recovering when two FBI agents show up. Both Miller and Einstein are there to see her. They tell the doctors they are the ones who found Scully and that they brought her in because of the medical band on her wrist. The doctor then calls Mulder to tell him.

As Einstein and Miller leave, a mysterious man brushes by them and heads into Scully’s room. It’s the driver that was chasing Mulder. He draws the curtain close in her room and puts a pillow on her face, trying to suffocate her. Scully fights back but the man grabs a hold of her throat. Just when she’s about to stop breathing, Mulder enters and kills the man. He realizes that there are two different sides of the truth that they are trapped between. Mulder tells Scully that he knew the man that tried to kill her and she tells him that she’s aware he wasn’t sent by the Smoking Man. She knows that the Smoking Man would never hurt her.

Mulder then says that Scully’s visions are correct and she says that they’re being sent to her by William. She also assures Mulder that the Smoking Man won’t act until he has William. The plan is to wait and continue working on the truth in the X-Files until William can come and find them. Skinner then arrives and tells Mulder that he never got his call. When the two confront one another Skinner wants to drop the conversation and Mulder says that he smells like smoke.

Flashback to the car and the Smoking Man is explaining why he wants to save Scully. It goes all the way back to the very beginning of her time with the X-Files. He reveals that he impregnated her with alien DNA to create the first superhuman the world has ever seen. Mulder isn’t the father of William, the Smoking Man is.

William is seen, shaking with an incredible amount of pain.

THE END.