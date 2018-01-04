‘X-Files’: Smoking Man Reveals His Shocking True Identity

The Cigarette Smoking man has remained the biggest mystery of The X-Files since the series began, putting him at the center of countless fan and conspiracy theories. However, in the first five minutes of tonight’s Season 11 premiere, the man shocked fans by revealing exactly who he is, and how he fits into the X-Files universe.

WARNING: Massive X-Files spoilers are ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode began with the Smoking Man telling a brief story of his life. Right off the bat he reveals that, while he’s been called many different names, his real name is Carl Gerhardt Bush.

This is a major revelation for X-Files fans, considering the Smoking Man has kept his identity a secret for all these years. However, what the man admitted next was an even bigger reveal than his identity.

Bush admitted that he has two sons. One of them is Jeffrey Spender, the other is Fox Mulder. For those who have watched X-Files for years, you know just how big of a deal this is.

Fans have long theorized that the Smoking Man was Mulder’s father, and the show even hinted at it at various points throughout the series but never followed through. In fact, the series went in the exact opposite direction at one point when an entire story arc was written about another man who was said to be Mulder’s father.

Season 11 however, proves what we’ve all thought to be true for years. Smoking Man (Carl?) is Mulder’s real daddy, and that explains so much about the motivation behind his villainous actions.

New episodes of The X-Files air on Wednesday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.