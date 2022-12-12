Yellowstone: Jamie Makes Plans to Betray the Family in "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You"

To say that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) makes some less than great choices would be an understatement, especially this season of Yellowstone. Season 5 has seen Jamie make the questionable decision to start sleeping with the enemy, as it were, when he started sleeping with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) who just so happens to be working for Market Equities — a decision that had fans feeling a lot of emotions about this latest poor choice. But this week, that situation goes to the next level and it's a major turning point that could lead to dire consequences for the Duttons and Yellowstone.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone! Continue reading at your own risk…

When we first see Jamie in the episode ("Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You"), he and Sarah are in bed again, this time at Jamie's house. Right away, Jamie starts to question Sarah's motivations for being there, insinuating that she has ulterior motives or that she. might even be being paid to seduce him. Sarah (rightfully) gets a little upset about that, prompting Jamie to comment that he knows he's not especially appealing. Sarah calls him out for his insecurities. After she points out the things about him that are appealing, she also asks why he isn't governor instead of his father.

Sarah tells Jamie that her "ulterior motive" is for him to become governor, and, in the process, Market Equities get their lease back. She also tells him that it wasn't her motive at all until she started her relationship with him. After a moment, Jamie ends up following her to the shower and says if she helps him become governor, he'll see to it she gets her airport. But Sarah has one more comment; she says that four years is too long to wait and that they need to see what they can do to shorten the timeline — aka, get rid of John Dutton.

By the time we get to the end of the episode, the idea of trying to go head-to-head with John for governor seems harder than ever when news footage of John comforting the widow of a deceased rancher is played on the news, but Sarah suggests that instead of facing off with John in a fair fight, they need to make sure John Dutton can't be in the fight at all.

This doesn't exactly sound good and certainly seems to be setting up for Jamie to be pit against the rest of the Dutton family. While that could be an interesting scenario considering how poorly he's been treated, fans are aware of something that Jamie isn't and that's that Sarah is who Market Equities sends in to do their dirty work. It doesn't seem especially likely that Sarah is being completely honest about her real motives and even more likely that Jamie is just a pawn in her overall plans. The idea that Jamie could be making a decision by teaming up with Sarah that might bring everything crashing down around, well, everyone is something that sets the stage for quite a bit of political intrigue for the remainder of the season — and could very well lead into a setup for Season 6.

