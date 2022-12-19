When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Air?

The fifth season of Yellowstone is well underway with the continued saga of the Dutton family getting more complex and more dangerous than ever. This week's episode, "The Dream is Not Me", saw some big revelations about the Dutton family as well as what might be their biggest threat to the. Yellowstone yet, but when it comes to what's sure to be an explosive midseason finale, fans of the Taylor Sheridan series may find themselves wondering how they got on the naughty list this Christmas. Yellowstone's midseason finale — the upcoming eighth episode of the season — does not air next week on Christmas Day.

Fans of Yellowstone will have to wait until January 1, 2023 — New Year's Day — for the midseason finale. After that, fans will have another wait for new episodes as Paramount Network has not yet announced when the series will return for the second half of the season. While this schedule may be a little disappointing for fans — especially since this week's episode of Yellowstone, "The Dream is Not Me", saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) gearing up to file impeachment against his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as part of his own attempt to become governor — fans of the Yellowstone Universe won't be without stories about the Duttons. The prequel series 1923 debuted this week and, while that series is also going on break for the Christmas holiday, it will return with new episodes on Paramount+ on January 8, 2023.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes, unless you plan on waiting until late next summer for them to arrive on Peacock.

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

Are you disappointed Yellowstone won't air next week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!