Get Jiro is Bloody, Brutal & Best Served Hot With Adult Swim (Review)

The DC Comics animated universe has been expanding with Adult Swim in the last few years thanks to projects like My Adventures with Superman, and there are about to be many more projects on the way in a similar vein. But one unexpected outcome of this new initiative has been an expansion into other DC Comics properties that fans might have never expected to see getting their own adaptations. That’s the case for Get Jiro!, originally written by the late Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, with illustrations provided by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza.

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The DC/Vertigo comics title blended together a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles that completely reshaped society to one where skilled chefs hold the most power. It was a rather unique story flavored by Bourdain’s experience with cuisine, and now it’s been brought to life by Warner Bros. Animation in a way that makes all the sense for Adult Swim. Get Jiro! is a hard hitting show that’s full of spice, and you’ll want to keep going back for more when it’s all done.

Rating: 5 out of 5

PROS CONS Doesn’t hold back on bloody & violent action Takes a bit to warm up and fully reveal itself Brian Tee’s Jiro is a great anchor to the show’s wacky world Fully committed to its world and setting

Get Jiro Sees Chefs Taking Control

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Developed by showrunners Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood, Get Jiro introduces a version of Los Angeles years after a massive event has changed the way the world works. In this new era, chefs have become the most notable career and control much of the power in society. Jiro (Brian Tee) is a mysterious sushi chef who ends up killing the wrong person, and winds up at the center of a major war between two crime bosses named Bob (Titus Welliver) and Rose (Alison Pill), who each have their own distinctive views on cuisine. All the while, Cynda Lynn (Courtney Taylor) is a health inspector trying to get to the bottom of everything that happens.

One thing that’s immediately apparent about the series is that it’s fully committed to its version of the world. It’s a crime drama with lots of factions and various characters at play, but it never loses sight of the fact that it’s all about food. One of the best elements of the original Get Jiro! comics is the fact that cooking a good meal is one of the center facets of what drives many of the characters. Every character has their own code of honor, and regardless of the crimes they commit, there’s always a return to the fact that they are chefs at the end of the day. And that’s what makes Jiro such a compelling protagonist.

Brian Tee’s take on the character doesn’t really say much, but has a stern attitude and seriousness about his cuisine that becomes more apparent the more we learn about Jiro’s life. He’s a character that’s driven by food, but not in the way you’d expect. Much like how a crime drama uses drugs or weapons or some other underworld element to express a character’s desire, these characters are driven by what food represents to them personally. It’s in search of a perfect meal, which often digs into a much deeper emotional depth than you’d expect at first.

Get Jiro Doesn’t Hold Back on Violence

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But while Get Jiro’s inherently wacky premise might seem like it’s set to go off the rails, the series sparks a very interesting balance. It takes all of its drama seriously with no winks to the camera, and its matter of fact take makes it all the easier to sink into its story. It’s a fun world to explore as there are some real stakes for each of the characters with very real consequences, but it also allows itself to be a bit more heightened in its action. For example, Jiro often makes it through fights with just a clever use of his chef’s knife, and can survive even the wildest of circumstances in an action hero way.

The heightened vision of the world takes a bit to simmer, however, as the fact that it’s taking itself seriously at first doesn’t seem like it meshes with its chefs. But once a few episodes pass and you see how chefs are basically taking the role of the usual crime bosses you see in other series, it all adds a dash of welcome personality that makes it all the more compelling. That’s especially when the series fully lets loose and really gets down and dirty. Get Jiro is not afraid to get blood on its hands with high body counts in many episodes, and this is where the series gets to have more fun.

There are some particularly brutal kills, and some can be downright mean with how hilariously gruesome they can pop on screen. Jiro is a methodical fighter, but he also goes for the kill immediately when push comes to shove. He’ll use his knife, but also isn’t afraid to use whatever is around him to take down his opponents. It leads to some very fun and violent action sequences (with one episode midseason being the outright standout that fans will absolutely love), and it all looks great in motion.

Get Jiro Takes Time to Cook

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If there’s one flaw about Get Jiro‘s debut, however, it’s the fact that it takes a bit to fully boil. The crime thriller nature of it all means it needs to properly build out its world, and introduce its various characters. It takes a couple of episodes to get all of the building blocks in place, but really takes off once all of the groundwork has been laid. Rather than equating it to needing to eat your vegetables before getting to the meat, however, it’s more that Get Jiro is serving you an amuse-bouche to activate your palate for what’s to come.

When everything is in motion and firing off on all cylinders, Get Jiro is an exciting series with major developments in each episode. It reaches a boil towards the climax of its debut season, and that’s exactly what you want from an action series. It doesn’t overwhelm you with intense violence or kooky ideas, but instead paces you through each course. By the time you get to the end of it all, you’re undoubtedly going to want seconds.

Get Jiro premieres with Adult Swim on Saturday, October 3rd at midnight ET/PT on Toonami, and will be streaming with HBO Max the next day.