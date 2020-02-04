The Kabuki Warriors Set New Record as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Asuka and Kairi Sane made their way into the records books on Tuesday, as The Kabuki Warriors officially became the longest-reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair won the titles at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view back in October, and have officially broken The IIconics' previous record of 120 days. The pair originally teamed up in April 2019 with Paige as their manager, but didn't earn a television championship match until July (which Billie Kay and Peyton Royce ran away from). Since winning the belts the pair have defended them on WWE television against Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox and Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

Right after the pair won the titles, they opted to turn heel and kick Paige out of the group. Back in May 2019 she gave an interview with ComicBook.com where she explained how she wound up in the managing role.

"I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing," she said. "And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she's an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, 'I'll help her, give me the microphone, I'll talk for her.' And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, 'We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.' I was like, 'Wow, what a crazy tag team, they're incredible.... Absolutely, I'll take it!'"

Ever since their title defense at the TLC pay-per-view, the pair have been focussed on Asuka finally winning the Raw Women's Championship. She came up short against Lynch at the Royal Rumble in January, but "The Man" agreed to a rematch on the Feb. 10 episode of Raw.

Elsewhere in the Women's Division, Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair gloated in a promo this week that she's already beaten Lynch and Bayley in the past and has held both of their championships. She was then interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who pointed out that she already has a pinfall win over "The Queen" and wants to face her at WrestleMania 36 with the NXT Women's Championship on the line. Flair declined to respond to the challenge, but is scheduled to appear on NXT this week.

