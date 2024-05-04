WWE Backlash 2024: WWE Fans Are Loving Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill as Women's Tag Team Champions

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair secured their first tag team titles at WWE Backlash.

By Haley Miller

At WWE Backlash Asuka and Kairi Sane defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against the powerhouse duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The Kabuki Warriors won the titles back in January on SmackDown defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. They had four successful title defenses in their second reign as tag champions but that all came to a screeching halt when Cargill and Belair defeated them to win their first titles as a tag team. 

For Cargill, it's her first title in WWE after her debut last fall at Fastlane. She quickly shot up the ranks in the women's division with her imposing figure, eventually finding herself aligning with Naomi and Belair. Cargill only has a few matches under her belt in WWE not counting her live event appearances. She made her WWE in-ring debut in this year's Royal Rumble where she eliminated Nia Jax and then teamed with Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40 which they won

Belair is now just a single title away from being a grand slam champion, needing to obtain the NXT Women's Championship, something she didn't do in her initial NXT run. She is, however, a triple crown champion, having won all major titles on the main roster. WWE fans in Lyon, France and at home lost their minds over the shocking title win. Read some of the best responses below... 

Time To Dominate

Unreal Finish

Insane Chemistry 

Bruno Sammartino Tag Title Run?

What Tag Title Curse?

Captain Marvel and Storm

Put Some Respect On Them

Best Women's Tag Team Match

Amazing

Banger After Banger 

Best Performance By Far 

Kairi Misunderstood the Assignment

Nobody Can Stop Them

Historic

Cannot Be Duplicated

WWE Backlash 2024 Results

  • Women's World Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair
  • Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa
  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles 
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of