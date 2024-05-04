WWE Backlash 2024: WWE Fans Are Loving Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill as Women's Tag Team Champions

At WWE Backlash Asuka and Kairi Sane defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against the powerhouse duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The Kabuki Warriors won the titles back in January on SmackDown defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. They had four successful title defenses in their second reign as tag champions but that all came to a screeching halt when Cargill and Belair defeated them to win their first titles as a tag team.

For Cargill, it's her first title in WWE after her debut last fall at Fastlane. She quickly shot up the ranks in the women's division with her imposing figure, eventually finding herself aligning with Naomi and Belair. Cargill only has a few matches under her belt in WWE not counting her live event appearances. She made her WWE in-ring debut in this year's Royal Rumble where she eliminated Nia Jax and then teamed with Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40 which they won.

Belair is now just a single title away from being a grand slam champion, needing to obtain the NXT Women's Championship, something she didn't do in her initial NXT run. She is, however, a triple crown champion, having won all major titles on the main roster. WWE fans in Lyon, France and at home lost their minds over the shocking title win. Read some of the best responses below...

Time To Dominate

Bianca & Jade are gonna dominate the women’s tag division for a while when they get those tag belts — 🫧 🫧Amy Lou Who 🫧 🫧 (@superwhomom) May 4, 2024

Unreal Finish

That Jade/Kairi finish was just like...unreal. After what was objectively a hot mess in the middle there, they all managed to find a way back in. Superstar shit.



And the way Bianca looked like she was picking Jade up as they had a little hug. You love to see it. #wwebacklash — Dan Layton (@DanielJLayton) May 4, 2024

Insane Chemistry

jade and bianca chemistry is too fucking crazy i need to digest this yall. pic.twitter.com/T2kRQfQAZX — 𝑔⛦. (@GAIASTRAPHOUSE) May 4, 2024

Bruno Sammartino Tag Title Run?

Jade & Bianca should simply win these women's tag titles and hold them forever. — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) May 4, 2024

What Tag Title Curse?

bianca belair and jade cargill to the tag team title curse: pic.twitter.com/4GOUDX8uM2 — 𝑔⛦. (@GAIASTRAPHOUSE) May 4, 2024

Captain Marvel and Storm

Let's be real here. Who is actually defeating Bianca Bel Air and Jade Cargill for those tag team titles?? Its Like Captain marvel and Storm on one team. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/yH0xflRzRS — Real DEI's In Paris (@unibroward4405) May 4, 2024

Put Some Respect On Them

Put some respect on my girls!!!!! People complained about them not having tag moves, and Bianca and Jade said “BET!” #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/MEuTxJlfo8 — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) May 4, 2024

Best Women's Tag Team Match

Despite some confusion at some moments in this match, this is the best women’s tag team match I have seen in a long time.



Firstly, congratulations to Bianca and Jade, they will do wonders for the women’s tag team division.



Secondly, no one can now talk shit about Asuka and… pic.twitter.com/uAJomQhGqj — 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕒 (@asuka_charlotte) May 4, 2024

Amazing

Jade and Bianca are amazing together 🙌🏾 — Haevyn Reyhne 👑👽🖖🏾 (@haevyn_reyhne) May 4, 2024

Banger After Banger

jade and bianca’s match has been pic.twitter.com/UUwaEs2nuy — k ☾ (@rheassinner) May 4, 2024

Best Performance By Far

Really great performance tonight from Jade Cargill (her best so far). You can see how much she’s learned. Truly going to be a HUGE star for WWE when it all connects together. Smart decision to pair the with Bianca Belair. Congrats to our new Women’s Tag Champs! #WWEBacklash — ryan w (@SourceRyan) May 4, 2024

Kairi Misunderstood the Assignment

that match was good and im happy for bianca and jade but kairi was wrestling a tornado tag match she aint gaf who was legal the whole match😭 — Ⓜ️ (@Iikeitsmybday) May 4, 2024

Nobody Can Stop Them

Realistically there is not a two woman combination in wwe that should beat Bianca & Jade Cargill — ICE (@Makyle_Ice) May 4, 2024

Historic

Congrats to Bianca and Jade. Fun fact: The only other time a WWE title has ever changed hands in France, it was also a women’s title, when Rockin Robin beat Sensational Sherri in Paris in 1989. — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) May 4, 2024

Cannot Be Duplicated

This is a moment that can’t be duplicated and it’s also one that a majority of you will never understand. pic.twitter.com/bT2czHZVOJ — Suddenly Susan (@SeiyaMyName) May 4, 2024

WWE Backlash 2024 Results