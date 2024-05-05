CM Punk Gives Tour of WWE Headquarters After Being Accidentally Locked In

WWE Backlash had a number of memorable moments for fans who tuned in, but it turns out there was another memorable moment happening behind the scenes. CM Punk was part of the Backlash pre-show, but after the pre-show was over, Punk posted several stories to Instagram that revealed he was stuck inside WWE Headquarters. Punk said that after going to change out of his suit from the pre-show in the bathroom, he ended up locked inside, and once he got out everybody was gone. That left him to explore the building while posting to social media, and the results were delightful (via Fightful).

On Instagram Punk said, "Okay this is what's legitimately happening. I got done doing the pre-show, and I got locked inside a bathroom while I was changing out of my suit. Nice suit by the way. DanielGeorge.com. He's in Chicago. And by the time I got out of the bathroom, everybody's gone."

"So I'm literally in, I don't know what you call this anymore. Titan Towers? Titan Towers II? Headquarters? But I'm here, and I figured since I was here I might try to pull some Phantom of the Opera s*** and see how long it takes somebody to notice that I am in fact here. I don't know what the employee work schedule is, I don't know who works at what time, and there are a lot of doors you need a keycard for, and I don't have a keycard," Punk said.

"Sorry I got cut off. I didn't know there was a time limit on these things, but anyway, I'm in the gym now. Figured since I got stuck here and might miss my flight, I'm gonna work out. And then I'm going to wander around and see what sort of trouble I can cause. Hopefully, no one who works here is watching this online or on social media, that would be a big mistake on my part," Punk said.

Then Punk ended up in another section of the building with photos on the wall, and then made his way into the green room with his stuff. He then found a wall with Roxanne Perez's image on the wall alongside Trick Williams, displaying that they were the NXT Champions. He closed out this unexpected tour by finding the Andre the Giant statue and giving it a tap.

The fact that Punk got locked in the building is hilarious on its own, but the fact that he took fans along for the ride during his unexpected tour was the icing on the cake. As for Backlash, you can find the full results below.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) def. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (C) def. Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Bayley (C) def. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (C) def. The Kabuki Warriors

Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

