WWE Announces WrestleMania 41 Location and Dates

The location of WrestleMania 41 has been a hot button topic in recent weeks. First it appeared a lock that next year's big event would take place in Minneapolis, Minesotta as the city itself thought that they had it set. State officials spoke highly of the event and even made it clear that they'd be making a big announcement soon. They had been a front-runner for quite some time but somewhere along the way things shifted as WWE set their sights on Las Vegas.

Reports stated that in the future WWE higher ups were looking to take WrestleMania out of the colder climates which is typically the forecast for the east coast and the midwest in early April. WrestleMania 40 this year was live from Philadelphia which was rather windy and cold the first night so the fans weren't as lively as they would be somewhere warmer. On night two the weather caved and fans were infinitely more rambunctious because of it.

Ahead of WWE Backlash, the company teased that there would be a "huge announcement" on WWE's social pages today, presumably the date and location of WrestleMania 41. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently took part in a space on X where he revealed the location of the event would be announced "very very soon."

"Well, everybody is always excited to know where WrestleMania is going to be," Triple H said. "WrestleMania 41 announcement is coming very, very soon, I promise that. Very, very soon."

Announced during this year's Kentucky Derby, next year's big event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th. A WrestleMania hasn't been held in Sin City since WrestleMania IX in 1993, headlined by Hulk Hogan defeating Yokozuna for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. The news is currently a shake up from previous reports. Following WrestleMania 39, reports surfaced that Minnesota could be the likely target of 2025's WrestleMania 41. The city was said to be a finalist and it would have been the first WrestleMania to take place in the state.

The event will once again take place over two days, a change first introduced for WrestleMania 36 which took place during the pandemic inside the WWE Performance Center. Since experimenting with the idea, the company has found great success, opting to make it permanent. WrestleMania 41 will mark the sixth consecutive two day WrestleMania event.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.