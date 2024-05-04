WWE Backlash 2024: Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title in Thrilling Main Event

WWE Backlash capped off a wild event with a thrilling battle for the WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. As expected, Rhodes and Styles delivered a showcase worthy of the Title they were fighting for, and they continually countered each other's biggest moves. That meant they had to go above and beyond, and they did just that. Rhodes went for Cross Rhodes several times but couldn't get it to connect, while Styles went for the Styles Clash and the Phenomenal Forearm but missed those too. It wasn't until Rhodes hit a top rope Cody Cutter that he managed to connect with Cross Rhodes and get the win, retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes and Styles locked up a few times to start the match and the exchanged holds and counters, showcasing their technical expertise. Rhodes gave Styles a receipt for his slap on SmackDown, and the crowd was on their feet for the American Nightmare. They continued to exchange counters and offense, though Styles started to take control just a bit, at least until Rhodes launched Styles into the air for a backbody drop.

Rhodes lifted Styles for a vertical suplex and brought the challenger down with force. Styles returned the favor and brought Rhodes down on his arm, and Styles started to make it a point to further attack the arm with a hammer lock.

Styles knocked Rhodes down and continued to focus on the arm, but Rhodes sent Styles face-first into the ropes. Rhodes then gave himself some room after slamming Styles into the steel steps, and the two battled it out right after on the ring apron. Rhodes went up top to hit a superplex on Styles, but Styles got the better of the move and brought Rhodes down onto his back in an odd position.

Rhodes ran to the opposite corner and was clearly in pain, holding his lower back, and Styles capitalized, slamming him down on his back again before going for a moonsault. Rhodes got his knees up though, and both men were down on the mat. Rhodes and Styles got back to their feet and exchanged strikes, and then Rhodes hit a Disaster Kick into a cover, but Styles kicked out at 2.

Rhodes went to kick off the ropes but Styles caught him and hit a neckbreaker into a cover, though Rhodes kicked out. Rhodes came back with a Bulldog, but Styles then brought down Rhodes onto the ring apron, sending him to the floor. They barely made it back into the ring by the 10-count after Rhodes slammed Styles through the announce table, and then both superstars hit the mat after clocking each other with kicks to the head.

More strikes came next, and after an array of offense from Rhodes, Styles still kicked out of the cover. Styles brought Rhodes down and then hit a huge springboard 450 splash into a pin, but Rhodes kicked out of the cover attempt. Styles stayed on him though, hitting a Burning Hammer into another pin attempt, but Rhodes kicked out at 1 and was fired up. Styles looked shocked and tried to stay aggressive but Rhodes hit the ropes and delivered a Cody Cutter into a pin, only for Styles to kick out.

Rhodes clotheslined Styles and then set up for the Cross Rhodes, but Styles countered with a Pele Kick. Styles charged forward and knocked the Champ down before going for a Phenomenal Forearm. Rhodes caught him with a punch to the chest. Rhodes went for the Kimura Lock, but couldn't quite lock it all the way in. Styles slammed the Champ down and then set up for a Styles Clash, but Rhodes fought out. Both stars went for their biggest moves but were unsuccessful. Rhodes then hit a huge Cody Cutter from the top rope, and that led to hitting Cross Rhodes for the pin and the win.

WWE Backlash:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) def. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (C) def. Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Bayley (C) def. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (C) def. The Kabuki Warriors

Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

