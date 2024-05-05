Seth Rollins Reveals New Look Amidst WWE Absence

WWE today announced the location and dates for WrestleMania 41 during the Kentucky Derby which WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were on hand for. They were pictured at the event in their derby best -- bold outfits that included an all metallic silver look from Lynch with a giant matching hat to match wile Rollins went for a checkered orange look and a hat. Immediately fans noticed that Rollins has a different look about him despite being absent from WWE for just a month.

He is now clean shaven, resembling his former much younger self in FCW and Ring of Honor in his early 20s. The new look stunned fans who also took interest in what appeared to be a new haircut except, from the angle of the photo, it looked like there was no hair. Is Rollins bald? Rest assured he is not taking a play out of his fellow SHIELD brother Jon Moxley's book, it was tied in a ponytail and tucked neatly into the hat.

Chatted with @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the @KentuckyDerby red carpet. Their fashion theme is past and future… I guess I’m the present! @enews pic.twitter.com/Lm6ZD5FBZp — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) May 4, 2024

Lynch further broke down their looks in an interview with NBC Sports on the red carpet. "We're from WWE and the phrase is, 'Then. Now. Forever. Together.' And I feel like this encapsulates all of that," Lynch said. "You know what I mean? Like, you've got the old school look here, you've got the future looking look here, and that's what going on. That was my thought. That was my inspiration."

Lynch recently revealed that Rollins is currently on the mend from an injury he suffered back in January in a World Heavyweight Championship defense. He ended up with a grade 2 tear on his MCL and a partially torn medial meniscus. Though he was out of action for several months he refused to vacate the championship to get the WrestleMania main event moment that he hadn't gotten in his career.

After his losses at WrestleMania it was clear the former champion is worse for wear as he's been consistently wrestling on the Raw brand and at live events for the past year. Whether he had planned to take time off or not, he doesn't have much of a choice now as he recently underwent surgery on his knee. Despite his injuries, WWE still values him as a performer, recently signing him to a new contract that is reportedly a "big money" deal. He was said to be a priority to the company who weren't looking to let him go at any cost, amidst outside interest. During the 2024 WWE draft, Rollins was drafted on night one to WWE Raw.