Bella Twins Announced for WWE SmackDown Amid Hall of Fame Rumors

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will make their return to WWE television this week for a special addition of 'A Moment of Bliss' on Friday Night SmackDown. And given the recent speculation that the former Divas Champions will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, there's a good chance they'll be on the show to make that announcement. So far WWE has only announced two inductions for the Class of 2020 — the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman) and Batista — but in recent weeks the Bellas, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, the British Bulldog and John Bradshaw Layfield have all been rumored to be included.

Elsewhere on SmackDown an eight-man tag match will take place as The Usos and The New Day team up to face The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Back in late January the pair announced that they were both pregnant.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie told PEOPLE. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’”

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” Nikki added. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ I didn’t tell Artem at this point. I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

Despite their long tenure in the company, many online fans pushed back against the two being honored given their connection to the infamous "Divas Era." But one major Hall of Famer quickly stepped up and endorsed both of them.

I believe @BellaTwins are very deserving inductees into the #WWEHOF

Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women’s revolution - and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 12, 2020

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!