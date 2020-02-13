Mick Foley Endorses The Bella Twins for the WWE Hall of Fame
A report hit social media on Wednesday via @WrestleVotes that the next three names rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are Jushin "Thunder" Liger and The Bella Twins. Wrestling fans on Twitter seemed to have no problem with Liger given his decades in the business, but there was a lot of backlash at the Bellas given their involvement in the "Divas Era" of the Women's Division. But Mick Foley, a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right, stepped up and applauded the twins, saying they were more than deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame.
"I believe @BellaTwins are very deserving inductees into the #WWEHOF," Foley wrote. "Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women's revolution - and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention."
The Bellas first arrived in 2007 and would work on and off for the company up until 2019. Together the pair have three Divas Championship reigns along with Nikki's record of longest reign at 301 days. Brie stepped away from full-time in-ring competition in 2016, while Nikki was forced to retire in early 2019 due to medical reasons.1comments
"For me, I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles," Bella said in an interview on The Tonight Show. "I've always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn't been okay. I feel like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles. The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, 'you're done, no more.' So I didn't get a choice, which sucks."
The two announced back in late January that they were both pregnant.
I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together. ❤️ I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!🥰❤️🤰🏻👶🏼👩🏽🤝👨🏼 PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol
