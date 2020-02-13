Mick Foley Endorses The Bella Twins for the WWE Hall of Fame

A report hit social media on Wednesday via @WrestleVotes that the next three names rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are Jushin "Thunder" Liger and The Bella Twins. Wrestling fans on Twitter seemed to have no problem with Liger given his decades in the business, but there was a lot of backlash at the Bellas given their involvement in the "Divas Era" of the Women's Division. But Mick Foley, a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right, stepped up and applauded the twins, saying they were more than deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame.

"I believe @BellaTwins are very deserving inductees into the #WWEHOF," Foley wrote. "Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women's revolution - and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention."

I believe @BellaTwins are very deserving inductees into the #WWEHOF

Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women’s revolution - and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 12, 2020

The Bellas first arrived in 2007 and would work on and off for the company up until 2019. Together the pair have three Divas Championship reigns along with Nikki's record of longest reign at 301 days. Brie stepped away from full-time in-ring competition in 2016, while Nikki was forced to retire in early 2019 due to medical reasons.

"For me, I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles," Bella said in an interview on The Tonight Show. "I've always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn't been okay. I feel like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles. The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, 'you're done, no more.' So I didn't get a choice, which sucks."

The two announced back in late January that they were both pregnant.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!