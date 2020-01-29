WWE Superstars The Bella Twins Announce They’re Both Pregnant

The Bella Twins are expecting. Yes, both of them. An article in People Magazine reveals that WWE superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are both pregnant. The 36-year-olds are due to give birth less than two weeks apart. “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie tells the magazine. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!” Nikkie adds, “[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Brie already has a 2-year-old daughter with her husband, WWE superstar Daniel Bryan. She says the second pregnancy came as a surprise and right after she’d come to terms with having just one child.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” says Brie. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’”

Artem Chigvintsev is Nikki’s fiancé. Nikki says they weren’t trying to have a child, so the pregnancy came as a surprise.

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” Nikki says. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ I didn’t tell Artem at this point. I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

Despite being unexpected, the Bella Twins are happy with how things are happening. “Even though I feel really sick, like, can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon,” says Nikki. “I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing! It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”

