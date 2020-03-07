X-Pac Shocks Wrestling Fans With New Look On SmackDown

WWE SmackDown opened on Friday night with the nWo (Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac) joining Alexa Bliss for her "Moment of Bliss" segment. Almost instantly, the internet reacted to X-Pac's new look.

Wrestling fans knew X-Pac, real name Sean Waltman, for his long hair over the years. Whether he was wrestling as the 1-2-3 Kid, Syxx, or X-Pac, one always saw him with that long hair. Not so anymore. He appeared on SmackDown with a somewhat shaved head (still a pony tail in the back), sunglasses, and full beard.

Take a look for yourself.

you telling me xpac isn’t karl anderson?? https://t.co/PGaXInxdS0 — ✧･ﾟslater (@candicelerey) March 7, 2020

The segment ended up breaking down, as Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro came out to interrupt things. At one point, it looked like X-Pac might throw down.

The segment ended with Braun Strowman emerging from backstage and doing what he does best: destroying things.

What did you think of the nWo's return to WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

