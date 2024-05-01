Is Patrick Mahomes a Heel in WWE? Pat McAfee Explains How Chiefs Quarterback is Secretly a Babyface

The face of the National Football League has made his WWE debut. Kicking off WWE Monday Night Raw in Kansas City, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul rolled up to the arena alongside fellow PRIME creators, streamer iShowSpeed and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Considering how Paul's friends tend to behave at WWE events, regularly helping him cheat to win matches, Speed and Mahomes were considered heels by association from the jump. Mahomes seemingly cemented his villainous status later in the program when he loaded up Paul's fingers with his three Super Bowl rings in an effort to strike Jey Uso with them.

Paul's plan failed, as Jey ducked and left The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh prone to taking the punch. McDonagh's forehead almost immediately welted up, as the strike appeared to land stiffly on his skull.

Despite what the angle's set up showed, WWE color commentator Pat McAfee believed that Mahomes foresaw how the attack attempt would play out.

"He literally put a dynasty on Logan Paul's right hand. Patrick Mahomes, why'd you help him? Well, Pat knew what Jey Uso was gonna do. Duck," McAfee said. "JD McDonagh eats three Super Bowl rings. It was absolutely bananas."

(Photo: WWE, NFL)

Social media had debated why WWE would position Mahomes as a heel in his team's hometown, but McAfee insists that the three-time Super Bowl champion was secretly helping Jey the whole time.

"Patrick Mahomes, you ask him, 'What are you doing? Why'd you do that?' I like to think that Patrick Mahomes is always playing chess," McAfee continued. "He knew that with the amount of time Logan took to wait, how stupid JD McDonagh is, Finn Balor's speaking in an Irish accent so you can't really understand what he's saying, he knew he'd be able to move when those things came in, and they did. So thank you Patrick Mahomes for helping Jey Uso. It was all right in the end.

"I know Patrick Mahomes was working with the good side, even though everybody on the Internet said, 'Oh, he just fully embraced being a heel.' I don't think that's what Pat was doing," McAfee continued. "Patrick Mahomes is a future GOAT. He wouldn't want to help out somebody hurting The YEET Man. Patrick Mahomes was doing the right thing."