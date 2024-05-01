WWE's Lola Vice Wins First-Ever Women's NXT Underground Match at Spring Breakin'

If you were going to close out WWE NXT Spring Breakin', you can't go wrong with an NXT Underground match, but WWE did one better by holding the first-ever Women's NXT Underground match, and it absolutely delivered. Spring Breakin' second week culminated in an Underground match between Lola Vice and Natalya, with Vice having Shayna Baszler in her corner while Natalya had Karmen Petrovic, and their presence in the match would ultimately be the key to victory. After a brutal battle, Natalya had Vice locked in the Sharpshooter and was moments away from victory, but Baszler would interfere and threaten Petrovic. That cleared the way for Natalya's downfall, and Vice would get a huge win in the process, even if it wasn't a clean win in the least.

Vice attacked first with a few kicks but then Natalya tackled Vice and sent both superstars off the mat and into the stars around the ring. Both stars exchanged kicks and then Natalya went for the submission, trying to solidify the key lock, but Vice fought her way out and countered. Natalya then slammed Vice back down and hit Vice with an array of strikes to the head and ribs.

Natalya was in control and then went for the knee bar, locking it in pretty well. Vice was able to escape and stomp on Natalya multiple times before delivering more vicious strikes and kicks to the ribs and back. Vice then tackled Natalya and sent her to the floor, but both stars quickly got back to their feet.

Vice and Natalya exchanged strikes but then Vice took back control by slamming Natalya into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Natalya fought back and wore down Vice with big shots to the ribs, but Vice then went to lock in the triangle. Natalya kept her from locking it in. Vice kept going for it but Natalya was able to hit a few forearm shots and break the hold completely. Natalya hit a suplex and then hit a second one before going for the submission again.

Vice countered and then rolled to the floor, hitting a kick to Natalya's side as she followed her. Natalya then slammed Vice to the floor and hit a nasty suplex to the floor right after. Natalya got up on the announce table but Vice knocked her legs out from under her and Natalya slammed down hard on the table.

Back in the ring, Natalya fought back with big punches but then got slammed into the ring post. Vice connected with more kicks to the ribs and back of Natalya and then applied a hold before hitting three brutal kicks to Natalya's chest. Vice went for the submission and Natalya fought to stay awake. Natalya broke the hold with punches to Vice's side and then connected with powerful punches to the head.

Vice locked in the guillotine though, only for Natalya to pick her up and slam her down. Unfortunately Vice locked in the hold immediately upon hitting the ground, but Natalya got to her feet on the floor and slammed Vice down to break the hold. Natalya rolled Vice back in the ring but got hit with a kick to the face. Natalya responded viciously, slamming Vice's leg around the ring post. Then Natalya locked in the Figure Four around the ring post, and Vice was clearly in pain.

Baszler went to help Vice but Petrovic got in the way and kept her from helping. Natalya then stomped on Vice and set up for the Sharpshooter, but Baszler broke it up. Natalya threw her out of the ring and then caught Vice's kick to lock in the sharpshooter again. This time she got it locked all the way in, but Vice got to the side of the mat. Natalya dragged her back to the center and didn't let go, and then Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Petrovic in front of Natalya.

Natalya broke the hold to save Petrovic and threw Baszler into the barricade. Baszler held Natalya's foot and that allowed Vice to hit the 305 and an arsenal of forearms to the head. That let Vice get the win, walking away the victor of a hard-fought battle, though Baszler was a huge reason she claimed victory.

