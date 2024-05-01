WWE SmackDown Superstar Revealed as Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Title Challenger

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' came to a thrilling close with an NXT Underground match, but NXT General Manager Ava Raine had one last surprise up her sleeve. After the match, Roxanne Perez was in Raine's office and not so pleased to be there, but Raine had some news for the NXT Women's Champ. Raine revealed that she had tried to tell her earlier that she would be defending her Championship on next week's NXT, and her opponent was none other than SmackDown superstar Chelsea Green. Green is all too pleased to take some Title gold for her jewelry box, and Perez wasn't pleased in the least. You can check out the video in the post below.

Green was just drafted to SmackDown alongside her Tag Team partner Piper Niven, but in a backstage interview later in the night, Green revealed that her SmackDown status doesn't mean she can't make a cameo in NXT. Green would love nothing more than to ring in her new blue brand status with a Championship win after all.

As for Perez, she had been in Raine's office earlier sharing her frustration regarding not being drafted to Raw or SmackDown. Raine explained that she wasn't eligible for the draft since Champions were all protected, but that didn't sway Perez. Several former members of the NXT Women's division were drafted, including Kiana James, Lyra Valkyria, and Blair Davenport. James and Valkyria were drafted to Raw, while Davenport was drafted to SmackDown.

ComicBook.com previously had the chance to speak to Perez about her quest to reclaim the NXT Women's Championship, a Title she actually never lost. Perez's Title run was cut short due to things outside the squared circle, and she was never defeated in the ring for that Title. That's one of the reasons why she hoped to not just reclaim her Title, but get a lengthy run with it before she ultimately moves to Raw or SmackDown.

Perez was already focused on getting her Title back well before Stand & Deliver. "I think I want to get my NXT Women's Championship back. I definitely want to become two-time NXT Women's Champion and I think really solidify my reign," Perez said. "Because I definitely feel like my reign was a little cut short."

"How can I say this? I think when I first won the NXT Women's Championship, it was a big shock factor, especially to me. So I think I was very much kind of... I was still trying to find myself here. I think holding that NXT championship was a little, not uncomfortable, but I think I needed to get really comfortable with the fact that like, You know what? No I am NXT Women's Champion and I'm not surprised by it anymore," Perez said.

"I think now when I get my NXT Women's Championship back, I'm going to be a dominant champion. And I'm not going to be worried about, 'Am I going to keep this title against Meiko? Will I be able to keep it? I don't know.' No, I am an NXT Women's Champion and no one's going to take this damn championship away from me," Perez said.

Are you excited for the match-up? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!