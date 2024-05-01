AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega Returns, Swerve Strickland's Next Challenger, Two Title Matches

All Elite Wrestling's most shocking storyline has begun. Following his return at AEW Dynasty, Jack Perry appeared on AEW Dynamite alongside AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks as well as Kazuchika Okada, a trio collectively known as The Elite. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson wielded their EVP power to get Perry, who had remained suspended, into the building. Perry then requested a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan live in the middle of the ring with a hope to become reinstated to the company. After Khan obliged, Perry led an attack on his boss, one that culminated with the Bucks hitting a somersault pile driver on Khan and standing over his unconscious body to close the show.

Kenny Omega Returns to AEW

The ramifications of the attack on Khan will be felt on tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast, as Khan himself has teased that the "power struggle" within the company is ongoing. That fight for control will get a new layer when Kenny Omega makes his return to programming.

Omega has been out of action since December 2023 as he has been recovering from diverticulitis. While it is unclear as to if Omega will be cleared for competition on tonight's show, current speculation is that he will announce himself to be AEW's on-screen authority figure in Khan's absence. Omega's history with The Elite makes his return an intriguing development, as he previously was that group's centerpiece alongside the Young Bucks. His replacement within the faction, Kazuchika Okada, is Omega's most storied rival.

Swerve Strickland's First AEW World Title Challenger

The new AEW World Champion will know his AEW Double or Nothing plans by the time AEW Dynamite ends.

Advertisements for AEW Dynamite do not specify whether Swerve's challenger will be decided in a No.1 Contender's match or if he will simply answer the call by interrupting a promo segment. Based on the last set of rankings, names like Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley both have strong enough win-loss records to warrant a title shot. AEW has not released a new set of rankings since late March.

Two Title Matches

Outside of determining a future title match, two championships will be on the line during AEW Dynamite. Adam Copeland defends his AEW TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews in the latest chapter in the Rated-R Superstar's war with the House of Black. Chris Jericho puts the FTW Championship up for grabs against Katsuyori Shibata.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...